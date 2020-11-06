COVID-19 issues persist, but all Week 9 games on as scheduled

The Cincinnati Bengals kept players away from their training facility, while tackle Fred Johnson and defensive back Trae Waynes were placed on the COVID-IR list. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week because they are on a bye, though players had to remain in Cincinnati to be tested for the coronavirus daily.

Depending on their situations, teams were either steering clear of or returning to their facilities Friday, one day after the Packers beat the 49ers even though both clubs were missing key players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All NFL games are on for this weekend while teams deal with COVID-19 issues.

The Atlanta Falcons canceled practice and worked virtually after a member of the football staff tested positive. The Falcons said the move was “out of an abundance of caution” while contact tracing is used to determine if anyone else might have been exposed.

Atlanta hosts Denver on Sunday.

“The whole reason we’re doing it is to get guys to the game,” coach Raheem Morris said. “We want to make sure we go through all the precautionary measures to play the game. Everybody wants to play the game.”

A Miami Dolphins assistant coach, also unidentified, tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined. It was the first coronavirus case involving the Dolphins since Aug. 19, but their regular-season schedule was changed because of outbreaks involving other teams. Also, receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. went on the COVID-IR list. The Dolphins are scheduled to play Sunday at Arizona.

The Chicago Bears placed center Cody Whitehair on COVID-IR and activated starting right guard Germain Ifedi from the list. Ifedi was placed on the list along with backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on Tuesday. Coach Matt Nagy said this week that Spriggs tested positive for the coronavirus and Ifedi was put on the list because of a close contact.

The Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive. The team was cleared that night by the NFL to practice Friday. Chicago plays at Tennessee on Sunday.

The Houston Texans returned to their facility a day after it was closed following a positive COVID-19 test by a player. Linebacker Jacob Martin’s positive test on Wednesday night forced the closure of the facility Thursday. Linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole will also miss Sunday’s game at Jacksonville after the NFL determined they had been in close contact with Martin.

The league has been busy handing out discipline to teams violating COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday, a person with knowledge of the fines told The Associated Press.









The San Francisco 49ers finally got a piece of good news. Receiver Kendrick Bourne tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day Friday, clearing the way for him and close contacts Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel to return to the team. None played in Thursday night’s 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Titans' Kern, Humphries out

The Tennessee Titans will be without their three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and wide receiver Adam Humphries on Sunday against the Bears.

The Titans declared Kern out after he hurt his right wrist late in last week’s 31-20 loss in Cincinnati. Kern has missed only two games since joining Tennessee in 2009, and he has played 175 games for the Titans. Kern ranks fifth in the NFL averaging 48.3 yards per punt in his 13th season.

Tennessee will be working out some punters Saturday after players clear the COVID-19 testing protocols.

“We’ll have some guys in here tomorrow and see how they kick the ball, and then pick one and go with them for the game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

Kern also is Tennessee’s holder on field goals. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill currently is listed as the backup holder. The Titans signed long snapper Matt Orzech off Miami’s practice squad Thursday, though he won’t be available until after the game due to testing protocols.

Seahawks minus pair of backs

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week.

Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Carson continues to be bothered by a foot sprain, while Hyde is dealing with a hamstring injury. Hyde’s status was in doubt from the start of the week, but Seattle was hopeful Carson would practice on Friday and have a chance to play.

But Carson did not make it back to the practice field and coach Pete Carroll said while there hasn’t been a setback, the Seahawks are going to take it easy with their top rusher.

“He hasn’t been able to do it enough to really have a setback,” Carroll said. “He’s got a sore foot. We got to make sure he gets through it. For other positions that might not be a big deal but in particular the way Chris runs, his breaks and cuts and all, he’s got to have it all there to play in style.”

DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will get the majority of the work in the backfield and Seattle may elevate Alex Collins off the practice squad for additional depth.