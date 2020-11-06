EMass cross-country: Holliston’s Carmen Luisi headlines Runners of the Week

Drew Donahue, Wellesley — The Needham course has a new record thanks to the Wellesley senior, who clocked a 3.1-mile time of 15:47 in a narrow 27-28 win for the Raiders (3-1).

Highlights of top performances from cross-country runners from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week:

Nicole Dunbury, Brockton — One of four girls to earn Top 10 finishes at both the MSTCA’s Frank Kelley and Frank Mooney races, the senior shaved off nearly 20 seconds between the two weeks and finished sixth (19:23.9) on Sunday at the 3.1-mile Mark Coogan course.

Joeben Jacobs, Lowell — The Red Raider senior won both dual meets this past week to put Lowell at 6-0 in the Merrimack Valley Conference. He most recently finished first (14:29.5) in a 16-47 win on Tewksbury’s 2.8-mile course.

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The freshman raised plenty of eyebrows on Sunday after she won the Frank Mooney Invitational, with a 3.1-mile time of 18:40.3. On Wednesday, she led all runners (18:54) in a 17-43 Panther victory against Medway on Holliston’s 3.1-mile home course.

Loeden Rodrigues, Marblehead — With a winning 3.1-mile time of 15:55.6, the senior won the Frank Mooney Invitational and has now taken first in each of the MSTCA’s two 2020 competitions.

Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill — Simonds logged a seventh-place finish (19:25) in Sunday’s Frank Mooney, then led Haverhill to a 27-32 Merrimack Valley Conference win by finishing third (19:41.1) on Andover’s 2.9-mile course the next day.