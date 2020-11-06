Hingham tops Whitman-Hanson for Patriot Keenan girls' soccer title

On Friday night, with the Keenan Division title on the line, Hingham tallied first and last for a 2-0 victory in Hingham.

In the first meeting of the Patriot League soccer powers in early October, the Whitman-Hanson girls tallied a late goal to earn a tie against host Hingham.

“This is extremely satisfying. We fought the whole way through, and I’m incredibly proud,” said first-year Hingham coach Sarah Dacey after her squad raised its record to 9-1-1.

Sophomore Sophie Reale struck first for Hingham, converting a free kick from 20 yards out in the 19th minute of the first quarter, with Claire Murray assisting. Fellow sophomore Ava Maguire added an insurance goal, off a feed from Emily Gibbons, in the third quarter.

Advertisement

“Those were two incredible goals by Ava and Sophie,” Dacey said. “Sophie’s such a special player and we designed that play for a ball in that range and she just struck it so well.”

Whitman-Hanson controlled the pace of play throughout the middle quarters, testing the Hingham defense, but could not capitalize against Hingham goalie Kathryn Wilson (8 saves, punctuated by a pair of stellar stops). The best opportunities came early and often throughout the second quarter, including a sequence in the 14th minute in which a Panther shot from inside the box ricocheted off the crossbar. There was a free kick in the seventh minute of the third quarter that sailed wide of the net.

“We missed a lot of first-half opportunities and we just have to get a flow to our game,” said Whitman-Hanson coach Dave Floeck. “They make you pay for your mistakes.”

W-H senior goalie Kylee Colclough (7 saves) turned away two Hingham break-ins in the third quarter before leaving because of injury, replaced by Reese Codero.

Hingham was able to connect on through balls and maintain possession. Whitman-Hanson struggled to get through Hingham defenders on similar through ball opportunities.

Advertisement

As the Keenan’s top seed for the Patriot Cup, Hingham will host Pembroke next Wednesday, while Whitman-Hanson (8-1-2) will travel to Scituate, the No. 1 seed in the Fisher Division.

“Who knows, we might see them one more time,” Dacey said.

Girls' soccer

Central Catholic 2, Tewksbury 0 — As a challenging season is come to a close, energy and tenacity become even more consequential in a tight game.

So when Central senior Sydney Wnek lost the ball, she dug in, regained possession, and fired her second goal of the afternoon into the top of the net. Her two scores, coupled with lockdown defensive pressure, helped the Raiders (7-1-1) steal a Merrimack Valley Conference road win against the previously-unbeaten Redmen (7-1).

“It was nice to see her hard work pay off in the moment,” Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said.

While Wnek was the finisher on offense, the Raiders defense stood tall against a high-scoring Tewksbury team. Freshman goalkeeper Lauren Sanchez picked up her second shutout of the year, but only had to corral three saves. Grange credited her team’s communication and discipline in keeping the opposing offense from breaking through.

“Any time [the Redmen] played the ball into their forwards, we did a nice job of containing them and not diving in, which enabled us to not let them shoot and give them opportunities at the goal,” she said.

With no league championship to prepare for, the Raiders are treating every game as a win-or-go-home environment. Taking down Tewksbury on the road was a statement, but the two teams will get a quick rematch next Wednesday.

Advertisement

“They were pretty fired up to win on the road,” Grange said. “We normally struggle a little bit on the road, so to get a win on the road against them — it was exciting.”

Cohasset 5, Mashpee 1 — Mackenzie Osborne scored four times and Anna Grech added the other goal for the Skippers (5-3).

Danvers 4, Swampscott 1 — The undefeated Falcons (7-0) were led by junior Arianna Bezanson, who tallied two goals and an assist.

Dartmouth 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 — A cross from Lily Ford that found the foot of Kylie Witkus in the waning moments of the game allowed visiting B-R to salvage the tie and stay unbeaten at 8-0-1.

Middleborough 5, Rockland 0 — Addyson Letendre (2 goals, 1 assist) and Julia D’Emilia (2 goals) powered the Sachems (7-3) to a first-round win in the South Shore League tournament.

Newton South 1, Acton-Boxborough 0 — In the first round of the Dual County League playoffs, freshman Maddie Lewis scored the decider five minutes into overtime off an assist from sophomore Tess Fitzgerald. The Lions (7-1-1) advance to face Westford Academy on Sunday.

West Bridgewater 5, New Bedford 0 — Amanda Jacques notched a hat trick and Arianna Georgantas and Bryn Bouvier also connected for the Wildcats (4-5).

Boys' soccer

BC High 5, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior captain Anatoliy Berezyuk scored four goals in the Catholic Conference win for the Eagles (6-2).

Advertisement

Cardinal Spellman 3, East Bridgewater 1 — Rowan Gokey and Connor Meikle set up each other for goals to propel the Cardinals (4-0-2) to the victory.

Chelmsford 6, Lowell 3 — Senior Drew Perron scored five goals as the Lions rose to 6-0-1 with the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Randolph 3, Middleborough 0 — Jimmy Creole scored twice as the Blue Devils (5-3-1) advanced in the South Shore League tourney. Randolph will take on the Rockland/East Bridgewater winner.

St. John’s Prep 2, Catholic Memorial 1 — Senior Seamus O’Connor scored first for the Eagles (6-0-2) then assisted classmate Drew Keenan for the decisive goal with 30 minutes left.

Sturgis East 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Thomas Terry, Lucas Dehelean, and Luiz Teixiera all found the back of the net in the season finale for the Storm (5-2-3).

Xaverian 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Senior Tom Scarlata scored the game’s only goal in the seventh minute to put the Hawks (4-3-1) on top against the Pioneers.

Field hockey

Chelmsford 6, Lowell 1 — Senior captain Morgan Wright made 12 saves and the Lions (4-0-1) received goal from six players in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Hanover 3, Marshfield 0 — Anna Tedeschi scored twice on assists from Sydney Weber, and Kathryn Bernard scored once to help Hanover (7-4) finish the regular season with a Patriot League win.

Plymouth North 3, Hingham 1 — The Eagles locked up the top seed in the Patriot League Cup behind two goals from junior Emily Jenkins and a third from senior captain Kolbe Shannon. Plymouth North will play Pembroke in the first round of the postseason on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sandwich 3, Barnstable 0 — Juniors Paige Hawkins (2 goals) and Emma Dintino (1 goal) carried the Blue Knights (8-1-1) to the Cape & Islands League win.

Girls' volleyball

Billerica 3, Methuen 2 — Kailey Roche delivered 33 assists and served strong with 19 service points and 7 aces for the Indians in the 28-26, 21-25, 25-14, 20-25, 15-12 win. Abby Downs racked up 11 kills, and Jessica Maillet and Stephanie Sardella had 10 apiece. Abby Iozzo played strong defense for the Indians in the back row.