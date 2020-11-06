MLS playoffs will begin Nov. 20

The postseason calendar is set for the Revolution after the MLS announced the full playoff schedule Friday.
The playoffs begin Nov. 20 with a pair of Eastern Conference play-in games, followed by first-round play in both conferences, from Nov. 21-24. The MLS Cup is scheduled for Dec. 12.
The conference semifinals will be played from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 and the conference finals are set for Dec. 6.
The Revolution currently reside in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They play their regular-season finale Sunday against the Philadelphia Union (3:30 p.m., ABC).
All postseason matchups will be aired on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes, and Univision’s UniMás and TUDN networks, and in Canada on TSN and TVA Sports networks. Fox will carry the MLS Cup.
Here’s the full postseason schedule:
Nov 20: 2 Eastern Conference play-in matches
Nov 21: 2 conference quarterfinals
Nov 22: 3 conference quarterfinals
Nov 24: 3 conference quarterfinals
Nov 29: 2 conference semifinals
Dec 1: 1 conference semifinals
Dec 2: 1 conference semifinals
Dec 6: 2 conference finals
Dec 12: MLS Cup