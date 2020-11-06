MLS playoffs will begin Nov. 20

The postseason calendar is set for the Revolution after the MLS announced the full playoff schedule Friday.

The playoffs begin Nov. 20 with a pair of Eastern Conference play-in games, followed by first-round play in both conferences, from Nov. 21-24. The MLS Cup is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The conference semifinals will be played from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 and the conference finals are set for Dec. 6.