In a season yet to start, Pac-12 cancels another football game

The season opener scheduled for Saturday between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City was canceled following a request from the Utes due to what the Pac-12 said were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah football players. The cancellation announced Friday is the second in two days for the Pac-12, which is just preparing to kick off a seven-game football season after watching while other conferences began playing in recent weeks. The game between Washington and California was canceled Thursday. The league said Utah doesn’t have the required minimum number of scholarship players available for the game but didn’t specify how many players had tested positive. In all, 10 Bowl Subdivision games this week were either canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 47 since Aug. 26. Two Conference USA games, Charlotte at Middle Tennessee and UTSA at Rice, were postponed earlier Friday due to positive tests and contact tracing protocols … Alabama coach Nick Saban says redshirt freshman running back Trey Sanders was in stable condition after sustaining non life-threatening injuries in a car accident Friday morning. Sanders, the nation’s top running back prospect in 2019, missed last season with a foot injury but is coming off his best game for the No. 2 Crimson Tide, running 12 times for 80 yards against Mississippi State.

Top seed Rafael Nadal trailed by a set and 0-40 before rallying to beat Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, and reach the Paris Masters semifinals. Nadal has never won the tournament and lost his only final 13 years ago. He plays Alexander Zverev, who downed three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1). The 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal’s victory assured Diego Schwartzman the last slot at the season-ending ATP Finals in London from Nov. 15-22, and at Carreno Busta’s expense. Schwartzman advanced despite losing to Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 1-6, in their quarterfinal. Medvedev next faces Milos Raonic, who saved two match points in beating unseeded Ugo Humbert, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7).

SWIMMING

Lochte taking aim at fifth Olympics

Ryan Lochte is launching his bid to make a fifth Olympic team in the first major US meet since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March. The 36-year-old swimmer is entered in five events at the US Open in Sarasota, Fla., Nov. 12-14. Lochte is the top seed and world recordholder in the 200-meter individual medley. He’s seeded third in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, fifth in the 100 freestyle, and sixth in the 200 free. Lochte, the 12-time medalist and second-most decorated Olympic swimmer behind Michael Phelps, Lochte has competed in few events since the 2016 Rio Games, where he won a gold on the 4x200 freestyle relay. Lochte gained infamy in Rio de Janeiro after an incident at a gas station that resulted in a 10-month suspension. He also served a 14-month ban that ended in July 2019 for receiving an intravenous vitamin infusion at a clinic in May 2018.

SOCCER

Southampton sits first in English Premier League

Southampton is in first place in the English Premier League for the first time since early in the 1988-89 season after beating visiting Newcastle, 2-0, on goals from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong. The Saints, who are ahead of Liverpool on goal differential, have five wins and a tie in their last six games … Italy coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, days before the international break. The 55-year-old shows no symptoms, according to the Italian Football Federation. Italy plays a friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later … Neymar will be in South America for World Cup qualifying matches despite a groin injury sustained in a Champions League match for Paris Saint-Germain. Brazil hosts Venezuela on Nov. 13 and visits Uruguay on Nov. 17. Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar said he expects Neymar to be available for the clash at Uruguay.

MISCELLANY

Roglic lengthens lead in Spanish Vuelta

Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his Spanish Vuelta lead before the final competitive stage after earning six bonus seconds after finishing second in Stage 16, which was won by Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen. The Slovenian cyclist has a 45 second advantage over Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz heading into Saturday’s penultimate stage in the mountains. Cort Nielsen won a sprint finish to claim the 100-mile ride from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo through the wooded hills of western Spain … Jim Neilson, a defenseman who played 12 of his 16 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers, died Friday, NHL.com reported. He was 79. In 1,024 NHL games with the Rangers, California Golden Seals, and Cleveland Barons, Neilson tallied 69 goals and 299 assists. He finished his career with one season with the Edmonton Oilers of the WHA, where he was teammates with a then-17-year-old Wayne Gretzky … Horse trainer Todd Pletcher earned his 5,000th career victory at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York, when Microsecond scored a three-quarter length victory in the seventh race. He was ridden by Kendrick Carmouche and is owned by Mike Repole. Pletcher didn’t saddle his landmark winner; he was in Lexington, Ky., for the Breeders' Cup. The 53-year-old trainer has won five Triple Crown races and 11 Breeders' Cup races in his career … A former Southern California financial adviser who stole millions of dollars from professional athletes among his clientele was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. Ash Narayan, 55, received the 37-month sentence and was ordered to pay $18.8 million in restitution, the US attorney’s office said. Prosecutors contend Narayan stole more than $30 million in savings from pro athletes including San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake Peavy, Denver Broncos quarterback Mark Sanchez, and retired Houston Astros pitcher Roy Oswalt …Washington Mystics forward Emma Meesseman posted on Instagram that she has tested positive for the coronavirus while playing in Europe for the Belgian Cats. The Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported that the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP contracted the virus from a teammate.