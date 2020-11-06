State guidelines pave the way for Mass. high schools to hold winter sports seasons

Basketball and ice hockey will be allowed to practice and play in games, but not hold tournaments. Wrestling teams will not be allowed to compete because sustained physical contact is unavoidable.

Now, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association will begin determining how to play with modifications outlined by the state, and ultimately vote on which sports will be allowed to compete this winter.

Massachusetts officials cleared the way Friday for winter high school sports to be played, in some capacity, despite new regulations from Governor Charlie Baker that go into effect on Friday requiring masks and limiting the number of people allowed in indoor public spaces.

Advertisement

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has issued guidelines on winter sports, classifying each as lower, moderate, or high risk.

▪ Lower-risk sports are those that can be done individually or without physical contact. They include gymnastics, alpine skiing, and nordic skiing at the high school level. These sports are allowed to practice, play in competition, and compete in tournaments.

▪ Moderate-risk sports are identified as those with intermittent or incidental contact. They include team swimming and indoor track and field. These sports are allowed to practice and play in competition, but will not be allowed to participate in tournaments.

▪ Higher-risk sports are those where proximity and physical content is deliberate and a requirement of the game, which means it’s more likely athletes will transmit respiratory particles among their opponents. Those sports include basketball, ice hockey, and wrestling.

According to the EEA guidelines, participants in sports must wear masks while playing, with the exception of water sports like swimming or water polo. That means athletes must wear masks during basketball and hockey games.

If a facility has stands to watch, there must be enough space for spectators to socially distance, and the facility cannot exceed 50 percent of its capacity at any time, including players, referees, and employees. All spectators must wear masks.

Advertisement

The EEA is also requiring operators, organizers, players, and coaches to cooperate with contact tracing efforts, or else they could face suspensions and closures, including keeping a roster of participants with contact information.

State officials have struggled with uncooperative individuals and a cluster of outbreaks among youth sports teams.

The EEA guidelines make it so that the MIAA can proceed with its plan to host winter sports in some capacity. Last month, the MIAA determined that it would not hold any tournaments for winter sports but left conferences and leagues the option to hold their own events.

The MIAA said in a statement on Friday, after the EEA guidelines were issued, that a task force would review them and offer guidance on how to modify individual sports to allow for safety measures, as required by EEA guidelines.

Once sport-specific committees determine their modifications, which will happen within five school days, the MIAA’s COVID-19 task force will make a recommendation to the organization’s board of directors about which sports will be allowed to play. The board will then meet within three school days of that submission and vote.

Last week, the MIAA’s Board of Directors approved a winter season running from Nov. 30 to Feb. 22, but the start date is at the discretion of conferences and leagues. Already, the Bay State Conference, feeling the timeline to incorporate the expected modifications was too tight, pushed back its start to Dec. 7. Others are expected to follow.

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.