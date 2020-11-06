Timeline: A look at Alex Cora’s career, from his Red Sox playing days to his second stint as manager

Here is a timeline of events since Cora joined the Red Sox as a player in 2005:

Cora was eventually suspended for the 2020 season by Major League Baseball for his role with the Astros but did not receive additional punishment for the Red Sox' own rules violations.

The Red Sox are bringing back Alex Cora back as manager , 10 months after he and the team parted ways when the details of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light.

▪ 2005-08: Cora spent three-plus seasons with the Red Sox, including the 2007 World Series team for whom he appeared in 83 games.

Advertisement

▪ March 25, 2012: Cora is released by the St. Louis Cardinals at the end of spring training and retires after 14 seasons.

▪ Feb. 19, 2013: Cora joins ESPN as an analyst for the network’s Major League Baseball coverage.

▪ Nov. 15, 2016: Cora is hired by the Astros as bench coach.

▪ Beginning of 2017 season: Astros employees in the video replay review room start using the live game feed from the center field camera to decode opposing teams' sign sequences. Once they were decoded, a player in the video replay room acted as a “runner” to relay the information to the dugout.

▪ Early in 2017 season: Cora begins to call the replay review room to obtain the sign information.

▪ Approximately two months into 2017 season: Cora has a video technician install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed just outside the the Astros dugout.

▪ During 2017 season: Team employees or players would communicate expected pitches by banging a trash can to signal offspeed pitches. Witnesses say the scheme was player-driven, and that with the exception of Cora, non-player staff had no involvement in the scheme.

Advertisement

▪ Sept. 15, 2017: The Red Sox are fined an undisclosed amount for using an Apple Watch to convey decoded signs to the dugout. Manfred issues a memo to all teams, putting them on notice that “use of electronic equipment to steal signs would be dealt with more severely by my office.”

▪ Oct. 5, 2017: The Astros and Red Sox begin their American League Division Series, which Houston wins, three games to one. Houston wins Games 1 and 2 decisively, rolling to 8-2 victories in both games at Minute Maid Park. The series becomes more competitive when the action shifts to Fenway Park, with the Red Sox rolling to a 10-3 win in Game 3 on Oct. 8 before succumbing in Game 4, 5-4, on Oct. 9.

▪ Oct. 22, 2017: Red Sox announce a three-year deal for Cora to become their new manager.

▪ Nov. 1, 2017: Astros win Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers. Houston goes 2-1 at home during the series and 2-2 on the road.

Alex Cora was the bench coach during the Astros’ 2017 World Series season. Harry How/Getty Images

▪ 2017-18 offseason: Commissioner’s office informs clubs that phones in replay review room and dugout will now be monitored.

▪ March 29, 2018: Cora makes his debut as manager of the Red Sox.

▪ Oct. 18, 2018: Red Sox beat Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series. Houston takes Game 1 at Fenway and the Red Sox rebound to take Game 2. On the road at Minute Maid Park, Boston wins three games in a row to advance.

Advertisement

▪ Oct. 28, 2018: Cora manages the Red Sox to World Series win over Dodgers.

▪ Nov. 12, 2019: The Athletic publishes a report detailing the trash-can scheme, prompting an MLB investigation. The next day, Cora declines to comment on the report to the Globe.

▪ Jan. 7, 2020: Major League Baseball announces it will investigate allegations that the Red Sox illegally stole signs in 2018 using the video replay room, following another Athletic report.

▪ Jan. 13, 2020: Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch are suspended, then fired, after commissioner’s report is released.

▪ Jan. 14, 2020: The Red Sox announce that the team and Cora have parted ways.

▪ April 22, 2020: MLB announces that Cora is suspended for his role in sign stealing while serving as bench coach of the Houston Astros in 2017.

▪ June 11, 2020: Speaking with ESPN Cora said he deserved the one-year ban, but roundly rejected the idea that he and Carlos Beltran — who also was implicated, and lost the Mets' managerial job as a result — were the only ones who deserve the blame in Houston.

▪ June 19, 2020: Cora conducts his first interview with a Greater Boston media outlet since his departure from the Red Sox, and tells Dan Shaughnessy that he “would love to be back in 2021 in some capacity.”

▪ Oct. 30, 2020: The Detroit Tigers hire Hinch to be their next manager.

Advertisement

▪ Nov. 6, 2020: Cora returns to the Red Sox as manager.









Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.