What to know about the 0-8 New York Jets, whose best bet for a win is against the Patriots

The Patriots, of course, have lost four in a row to drop to 2-5. Sure, there’s time to turn things around, but a loss to the Jets would likely be the nail in the coffin for the 2020 season and any remaining playoff hopes. It would also be the team’s first five-game losing streak since 1995, when it finished 6-10 under Bill Parcells.

Sure, expectations were low for the Jets this year, but they failed to even live up to those thus far. They are the only winless team in the NFL, and are hoping to avoid the first 0-9 start in franchise history.

This can’t be what the schedule-makers had in mind when they slotted the Patriots hitting the road to face the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Here’s what you need to know about the Jets:

The team’s passing numbers are offensive

Quarterback Sam Darnold is struggling in his third year, both in health and performance. He already missed two games with a shoulder injury, and was held out of Thursday’s practice with an injury to the same shoulder.

“He didn’t practice today, but hopefully we get him in practice at some point this week,” said Jets coach Adam Gase. “All indications are that we should be good to go on Monday, but things change and we’ll just see how the week progresses. We’re hoping to have him out there.”

When Darnold has taken the field, the results have not been pretty. Through six games, he has thrown just three touchdowns and six interceptions. Although he is just 23, his days with the organization could be numbered, as the Jets are on track to have the No.1 pick in next year’s draft and could look to move on.

If he can’t go Monday, Joe Flacco would get the nod and has already appeared in three games this season. Whether it’s been Flacco or Darnold taking the snaps, the passing offense is last in the league in yards per game (155.9), yard per attempt (5.3) , completion percentage (56.7) and rating (65.7).

Their most promising players are linemen

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has been impressive in his rookie season. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Quinnen Williams, the third overall pick in 2019 out of Alabama, has already improved upon his rookie numbers. The defensive tackle’s three sacks leads the team, and he has also recorded 31 tackles. He’s appeared in every game this season, but pulled his hamstring against the Chiefs last week and missed Thursday’s practice. Gase said the team is taking a wait-and-see approach to Williams for Monday night.

On the other side of the ball is Mekhi Becton, the 6-foot-7, 370-pound rookie out of Louisville who is starting at left tackle and has been dominant.

“When you see him put guys on the ground and finish blocks the way he does and the nastiness and aggressiveness he plays with, it is something,” said Gase. "Not only outside but inside the building, you’re watching and going, ‘Man, this guy, we just need to keep getting him better because he could be something special.’ "

Frank Gore is their leading rusher

The Jets parted ways with Le’Veon Bell earlier this season, leaving the bulk of the work to Frank Gore. The 16-year veteran has played for all three of the Patriots' AFC East rivals in each of the last three seasons. At 37, Gore is still getting it done, leading the team with 340 rushing yards on 96 carries. He could be a factor against a Patriots team that has struggled stopping the run.

Gase thinks Bill Belichick is a riot

The second-year Jets coach was asked this week if he had developed a personal connection with Belichick from his years coaching against him both when he was in Miami and now with New York. Gase revealed that the two spoke after he was fired from the Dolphins following the 2018 season.

“We talked at the Combine the last few years,” said Gase. "I always try to listen as much as possible because I know there’s a lot of wisdom in things he says and things he’s always talked about when I’ve been around. Very helpful just as a professional-type deal for me.

“At the same time, I don’t think I’ve laughed harder being around somebody. Just some of the things that get brought up and some of the things that he’s experienced in his life. I mean, he’s experienced some things that are interesting to hear and when you’re around him and Matt Patricia, I mean those two guys together are funny to be around.”

