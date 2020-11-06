German police raid homes of people linked to Vienna attacker

BERLIN (AP) — German police have raided the homes and businesses of four people linked to the Islamic State sympathizer who carried out a deadly attack in Vienna this week.

Federal police said Friday that officers, including members of the anti-terrorism unit GSG9, searched premises in Osnabrueck, Kassel and Pinneberg county.

Police said that while the men aren't currently suspected of involvement in Monday's shooting, in which four people and the gunman were killed, there is evidence that they had links to the attacker.