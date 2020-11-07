These young entrepreneurs have made the most of their pandemic downtime

And then came lockdown. Teachers are heroes indeed, and my son’s, like educators across the world, scrambled to figure out ways to run classes on Zoom, Google hang-outs, and other platforms. Dave Ford, Gareth’s baking instructor, pivoted immediately.

My 16-year-old son, Gareth, was lucky to get into Brookline High School’s popular International Baking elective last winter. But in his own kitchen, he rarely touched the oven.

Mabel Gallagher and Hazel Lewy, partners at Flour Power. Their pastries are made sweeter by the fact that 50 percent of the proceeds is donated to local and international organizations that focus on girls' empowerment.

He encouraged his students to expand their repertoire — include the vegetable drawer, the spice cabinet, and whatever ingredients were available — as supermarket shelves emptied out and incomes declined. When the outside world became less accessible, and the high school’s industrial kitchen sat vacant and cold, Mr. Ford unleashed his young chefs. Create meal plans, he urged them. Move beyond butter, flour, and sugar! To document their work, students submitted time-lapse videos of their culinary efforts.

Advertisement

Gareth made blackened chicken with his own spice blends. Elaborate Martha Stewart cupcakes. He drew culinary and literary connections, whipping up chicken paprikash while reading “Dracula” (the first meal eaten by Jonathan Harker when he arrived at Castle Dracula) and butterscotch syrup for Harry Potter-style butterbeer.

Gareth Jones teaches Zoom cooking classes to other young aspiring chefs. Beth Jones

By July, all summer plans had been canceled and the upcoming months loomed as a large question mark. Potential mental health crises and video game marathons seemed likely outcomes. But still, we needed to eat. And like so many stressed-out home-bound residents, with or without sourdough starter, Gareth continued to cook, and his recipes became more inventive as his skills increased.

A friend in Chicago suggested that Gareth teach Zoom cooking classes to her younger daughters and a few friends. Via the wonders of video conferencing, he took the gauntlet and has taught them to cook chicken tikka masala, fettuccine alfredo, yaki soba. They’ve baked vegan chocolate cake and blended mango lime mocktails.

Advertisement

It’s been a win-win. Gareth was deeply disappointed by the loss of everything he’d planned for the summer, anxious about the health of those around him, and thrown off balance by the instability of the world. But the benefits and value of teaching were clear to him. “We were going to do a lot in the summer,” he said. “But for all the negatives of Covid, teaching was a great alternative. It makes me happy because I love how they react and they’ve really liked the stuff we cook.” He’s also made some money.

Being a young entrepreneur isn’t news in itself; kids have been selling lemonade, providing childcare, and mowing lawns for eons, but during lockdown and the subsequent slog through months of quarantine and limited peer contact, lethargy was as likely as a business plan and kids' mental health was a significant concern.

“In the midst of the pandemic, many youths are experiencing stress, anxiety, and withdrawal associated with changes to routines, disruption of traditional schooling, and missed celebrations and life events,” said Lindsay Fallon, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling and School Psychology at University of Massachusetts, Boston. “Supporting children to find safe, alternative ways to participate in extracurricular, recreational, and social activities is critical.”

Twelve-year-old Boston residents Mabel Gallagher and Hazel Lewy came up with a plan for Flour Power, their baking and philanthropy business, while at Crane’s Beach in July. “We didn’t really have anything else to do,” Mabel explained. “We like baking a lot, and we wanted to help other people by donating and also giving people something nice to eat.” Their pastries are made sweeter by the fact that 50 percent of the proceeds is donated to local and international organizations that focus on girls' empowerment. An older cousin helped design the webpage and Hazel created the logo. With more than 30 orders to date, the girls have donated more than $1,000 and netted over $500 individually.

Advertisement

Kelly Gallagher, Mabel’s mother, observed that, “It’s engaging for the girls from a social perspective but also from an executive function/time management/organization perspective. They did all the communicating with customers so they were also able to develop some professional writing skills; and researching girl empowering nonprofits was an important experience.”

Amelia Settembre, 14, of Lexington, took a different approach. She used the unscheduled summer to pursue interests in astrophysics, quantum physics, and the psychological impact of time spent in space. She set an ambitious goal in January to write one article every three days for the digital publishing website Medium. “The goal was a Federalist Challenge,” she explained. “Fifty articles over five months.” She met her goal, and in March signed up as a Medium Partner, a program that pays contributors based on reader engagement. So far, she’s made over $600 and has no plans to slow down; “There’s still so much astrophysics out there and that’s one of my favorite parts.”

Across the globe there are young mask makers and T-shirt designers. Video game creators, upcycled toy sellers, and Zoom math tutors. Chefs, bakers, and burgeoning astrophysicists. And all of them have found ways to create purpose during this unprecedented time. They’ve enhanced the lives of others, nourished mind and/or body, and enriched a piece of the world with their experiences and knowledge.

Advertisement

As Fallon emphasized, “Learning new skills, embracing novel hobbies, and extending their “work” beyond what is assigned for school is extremely beneficial to emotional well-being.”