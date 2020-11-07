After days of waiting, Boston area Biden fans breathe a sigh of relief

Church bells rang out over South Street in Jamaica Plain, where celebration erupted in the streets. On a quiet block in Somerville, a cyclist let out a celebratory cry — “Biden! Biden! Woo!”— prompting some residents to clap from their windows. A vehicle flying a Biden-Harris flag drove through Maverick Square in East Boston as the driver beeped the horn. A man carrying a rainbow-colored flag that read “Pace” (the Italian word for peace) walked down Meridian Street.

In the Boston area, where the majority of voters supported Biden, a sense of celebration and relief permeated the moments after 11:30 a.m., when the first news outlets called a Biden win.

As soon as the news that former vice president Joe Biden is projected to be the next president of the United States buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns — honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as an agonizingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end.

Large crowds of people descended on Cambridge’s Harvard Square and stood on either side of the road chanting, waving handmade signs, ringing cowbells, and cheering on drivers who held down their horns to join in the revelry. Some waved Black Lives Matter banners, American flags, and pride flags. At one point, a Cambridge Fire Department truck rolled passed Harvard University and gave a couple tugs of the horn, sending attendees into a flurry of celebration.

Minutes after learning the election’s result, Matthew Wozny left his West End home, bought a $12 American flag from a nearby hardware store, and began running through the Public Garden with the flag draped across his back. Wozny, who identified himself as an independent, had been in Michigan for work when Trump was elected in 2016, and today felt “elated” when he’d heard that Biden had been elected president.

“I think there are patriots in this country and we need to reclaim the American flag,” said the 28-year-old, who works in tech and said a movement on “tech Twitter” had inspired him to reclaim the flag. “I’m just so proud of so much of this country.”

Not all residents shared Wozny’s enthusiasm for president-elect Biden.

Outside the State House an hour or so after the announcement, a few dozen Trump supporters gathered with American flags and signs that said things like “Stop The Steal” and “Audit the Vote.” Many were maskless.

Across the street, a group of Biden supporters gathered to celebrate, chanting, “Not even close!”

“Didn’t you see the news?” one shouted.

“Go home, you lost!” yelled another person.

In between, cars passed, honking their horns incessantly, most if not all seemingly in support of Biden.

Trump’s supporters have for days been protesting outside of ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence that the slow-moving results were proof of cheating. But for many Democrats, Saturday felt like a reprieve from what to them was four years of constant crises, chaos, and anxiety.

Ivelise Barrera, 30, said she learned of Biden’s win via Facebook. “I hope he doesn’t do the things that Mr. Donald Trump did,” said Barrera, an East Boston resident who was waiting for a bus Saturday afternoon in Maverick Square. She scoffed at Republican legal challenges to election results in different parts of the country, saying Trump must accept defeat.

Barrera, whose parents moved to the United States from Argentina 30 years ago, said she was troubled by the Trump’s lies and his administration’s policy of detaining immigrants. Biden’s challenge, she said, is to “undo a lot of the things that Trump did.”

“That’s what I’m hoping,” said Barrera, who works at Newbury Comics in Faneuil Hall. “Make it better.”

Bernadine Desanges, 30, reacted to the news of a Biden win with “joy and relief.” She said she felt pride in the work Black women — from ordinary voters to national figures like Georgia politician Stacey Abrams — had done to elect Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman, Black American, and Asian American to occupy the office of vice president.

But Desanges, a first year law student who lives in Hyde Park, quickly began to think about what would follow the celebratory weekend. Would the president concede, she wondered? Would there be protests or violence?

“My uncertainty stems from a lot of the damage and a lot of the hurt and pain that Trump contributed to. And I just don’t know yet how that’s going to manifest," she said. "Is it going to provide us the space to heal and to really understand we need to be more compassionate towards each other, or is it going to provide more space for hate and anxiety for people who don’t want to be in the same spaces with people of color?”

Regardless, Desanges said she is ready to face the weeks and months ahead. “My community and I, we’re going to show up," she said. "We’re going to continue to push the envelope.”

Material from the associated press was used in this report.

