Baker congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on win

Baker urged Americans to focus “immediately” on the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic crisis, and called for a quick resolution if there are any court challenges related to the outcome of the election. President Trump has not conceded defeat, and has vowed to go to the courts after making baseless claims of voter fraud.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a tweet, notably referring to them as “President-elect Biden and Vice president-elect Harris,” even as some in his party have not accepted the projected results of the election.

“If the courts do get involved, they must move quickly to make fact-based, lawful decisions, because the people of this nation - who came out and voted in record numbers - deserve a government that can work collaboratively to fight COVID-19, rebuild our economy and give people hope that there will be a positive path forward,” Baker said in the series of tweets.

Some of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits have already been dismissed.

Baker, a frequent Trump critic, said earlier this week that he did not vote for either Biden or Trump in the 2020 election, instead leaving that portion of his ballot blank. He did the same in the 2016 election.

First elected in 2014, Baker won a huge reelection victory in 2018. He hasn’t said whether he’s running for a third term in 2022.

