Father of fallen soldier decorates soldiers' graves in Bourne after virus interrupted Memorial Day tradition

Monti’s son, Jared Monti, a Medal of Honor recipient, was killed by Taliban forces while on a reconnaissance mission in Afghanistan in 2006. To honor his son’s memory, Monti has been placing flags on all 77,000 graves in the cemetery with members of his nonprofit, the SFC Jared C. Monti Charitable Foundation , and other volunteers since 2011.

“It’s one of those few times in my life since my son was killed that I experience real joy,” said Monti, 74.

After missing the chance to decorate soldiers’ graves for Memorial Day this year due to the pandemic , Raynham resident Paul Monti was glad to be back in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Saturday with America flags — and this time, a mask — in hand.

“With COVID-19 ramping up and everything else, the feeling of being able to do it is wonderful, but the nervous anticipation before that — that was immense,” Monti said. “We had to take a lot more precautions than we ever do to make sure everybody was safe this year.”

Volunteers were required to wear masks and stay socially distanced in the cemetery as they placed flags on the graves. An annual program hosted by the foundation to honor veterans was canceled, and only about 1,000 volunteers showed up to help, compared to the 5,000 or so Monti said he has seen in the past.

But Monti said the day, like always, was “beautiful."

“COVID rightfully scares people away… We didn’t have as many people, but we had quality people who just worked very, very hard and were happy to be there with smiles on their faces," Monti said.

Volunteers from car clubs, sporting teams, and scout troops, along with people from all walks of life, spent about two-and-a-half hours helping place flags Saturday, Monti said.

“We make sure that they understand that the grave they’re doing has someone in it and we have no idea what their race or religion or creed they were, or what their sexual orientation was,” he said. “It doesn’t really make any difference what it was. It was someone who served, and it’s someone we need to honor for that.”

Flags haven’t always been placed at the cemetery for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, however.

Monti noticed that not a single flag was on a grave at the cemetery when he went to visit his son’s resting place there on the first Veterans Day after his death. When he asked cemetery officials why that was the case, he said he was told that they were not allowed because they interfered with grounds keeping.

He spent the next four years pushing for officials to allow a flag to fly beside his son’s grave during Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

But he didn’t stop there.

Monti also fought to allow every grave in the cemetery to be decorated with a flag during these days of honor and remembrance.

“[My son] loved his soldiers. He loved them all, which is one of the reasons why I do what I do,” Monti said. “I want to do what my son did, which was honor and love every veteran.”

