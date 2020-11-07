How Rhode Islanders reacted to Biden’s win

People celebrated outside in downtown Providence, cheering, playing music, and dancing. Liquor stores sold champagne like it was New Year’s Eve. Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest in Warwick and elsewhere. Here’s a look at how Rhode Island reacted to news that the election had been called for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.
On other side of street from Biden celebration in PVD, Trump supporters holding “Stop the Steal” signs pic.twitter.com/b55JZ3xxP4— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) November 7, 2020
Trump RI campaign Co-Chair: pic.twitter.com/u2WboHqXMc— Bill Bartholomew (@BillBartholomew) November 7, 2020
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/o8iJgxmCe4— Eric Palmieri - Pizza Designs (@PizzaDesignsRI) November 7, 2020
"To the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself that others may not simply because they've never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you." - @KamalaHarris— John Goncalves (@JohnGPVD) November 8, 2020
Yes! Yes! Yes!! pic.twitter.com/SoaGXtk69X— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 7, 2020
A Pro-Trump group took to the streets of Warwick today with signs that read “Stop The Steal” @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/S9N2wjyuil— Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) November 7, 2020
Such a powerful moment. Raise you up on eagles wings. Make you to shine like the sun. Holding my mom and my son in my heart tonight who both died just 4 years ago. Feeling all the feels tonight, for sure. Love to all with goodwill and hope for renewal— Renee Hobbs (@reneehobbs) November 8, 2020
Celebratory parade for @JoeBiden in downtown #Providence. pic.twitter.com/QLkMA0AqSy— Brittany Comak (@BComakABC6) November 7, 2020
Current mood. pic.twitter.com/fa9XdClawI— Katherine Hypolite-MacMannis (@KatherineHyp) November 7, 2020
An evening I will always remember. A return to decency. A victory for believing that democracy can get us to a better future. And, finally, elected leaders I can listen to with my daughters!! #BidenHarris2020— Nellie Gorbea (@NellieGorbea) November 8, 2020
I know folks are excited. But please keep celebrations #COVIDsafe & socially distanced. Change is coming to the White House, but the virus is still rampant & we must protect #publichealth.— Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) November 8, 2020
Stefanie Furlong, 28, from Attleboro: “It just feels like such a historic day and for like the first time in over four years I felt there’s some joy and happiness”https://t.co/0b1LSafp80— Ian Donnis (@IanDon) November 8, 2020
Cumberland residents react to the news that @JoeBiden has been declared the winner of the presidential race pic.twitter.com/oTOhmmEBL8— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) November 7, 2020
In downtown PVD, Biden supporters feeling “so good, so good” pic.twitter.com/08CCE4I6y3— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) November 7, 2020
"On Eagle's Wings"! Leaving no doubt this is indeed our second Catholic president— Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) November 8, 2020
The Pro-Biden rallies are continuing in Providence tonight. A marching band is now playing on South Water Street with dozens of people dancing along @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/aKISZpONJp— Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) November 7, 2020
A scene in Providence by the State House. Biden supporters and on the other side a smaller group of Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/CBe1zVJaFs— Brian Amaral (@bamaral44) November 7, 2020
Just re-read this. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/gPq6iFbYBg— Rich Luchette (@richluchette) November 8, 2020
Activist group @ERBBand playing songs of celebration along South Water St in #PVD in support of @JoeBiden. @realDonaldTrump supporters were also out today at the state house. @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/5LGg39Za9A— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) November 8, 2020
"Let us be the nation that we know we can be, a nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed," President-elect Joe Biden said during a victory speech in Delaware. Watch live: https://t.co/3Rbm6FimOV pic.twitter.com/iauLIC79H9— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 8, 2020
