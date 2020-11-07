fb-pixel

How Rhode Islanders reacted to Biden’s win

Cheering, celebrating, and a little protesting

By Lylah Alphonse Globe Staff,Updated November 7, 2020, 57 minutes ago
Rhode Islanders react to the news of Biden's and Harris' win on Nov. 7, 2020.
Rhode Islanders react to the news of Biden's and Harris' win on Nov. 7, 2020.Edward Fitzpatrick

People celebrated outside in downtown Providence, cheering, playing music, and dancing. Liquor stores sold champagne like it was New Year’s Eve. Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest in Warwick and elsewhere. Here’s a look at how Rhode Island reacted to news that the election had been called for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.



Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.