Man dies, another arrested following shooting in Jamaica Plain Friday night

Three men were shot, one of them fatally, in Jamaica Plain Friday night, according to Boston police.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near 11 Creighton St., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found three men who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The men were brought to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said. The other two suffered injuries that were not life threatening.