Man dies, another arrested following shooting in Jamaica Plain Friday night

Three men were shot, one of them fatally, in Jamaica Plain Friday night, according to Boston police.
Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near 11 Creighton St., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found three men who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The men were brought to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said. The other two suffered injuries that were not life threatening.
On the way to the hospital, officers found a gun inside a boot one of the men was wearing, the statement said. The officer arrested the man, who was identified as Kelvin Pimentel, 28, of Jamaica Plain.
Pimentel, faces charges including carrying a loaded gun without a license, police said. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. The arraignment date was not given.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
