People around the country celebrate after news organizations called the race for Joe Biden People flocked to the streets after news organizations called the race for Joe Biden after several days of vote-counting. Updated November 7, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsYei Boayue, a Biden supporter celebrates after hearing several news outlets had projected Joe Biden having enough electoral votes to become the 46th President of the US outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople celebrated the news that Joe Biden had been declared the winner for President in Copley Square, Boston.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPeople celebrated in Times Square, New York.Seth Wenig/Associated PressPeople celebrated in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election.Michael M. Santiago/GettySupporters of president-elect Joe Biden celebrated outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople celebrated on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, D.C.ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty ImagesAmanda Madden celebrated in Washington, D.C.Alex Brandon/Associated Press Daumasia Yancey danced in Copley Square, Boston after hearing the news. 'Hell yeah,I'm celebrating." she said. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPeople reacted after it was announced that Joe Biden was elected in New York. DAVE SANDERS/NYTPeople played music from their window in New York. DAVE SANDERS/NYTPeople celebrated in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople celebrated in Brooklyn.Michael M. Santiago/GettySupporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrated his victory in Wilmington, Delaware.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople celebrated outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol.Julio Cortez/Associated PressPeople celebrated in Times Square.Seth Wenig/Associated PressJanice Jamison, Evans, Ga., reacted after hearing the announcement.Alex Brandon/Associated PressA man celebrated in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner.Michael M. Santiago/GettyPeople celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated PressPeople celebrated at Times Square in New York.KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty ImagesA man celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center at the moment he heard the announcement.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated PressPeople celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated PressPeople celebrated in Philadelphia.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press