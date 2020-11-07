fb-pixel

People around the country celebrate after news organizations called the race for Joe Biden

People flocked to the streets after news organizations called the race for Joe Biden after several days of vote-counting.

Updated November 7, 2020, 1 hour ago
Yei Boayue, a Biden supporter celebrates after hearing several news outlets had projected Joe Biden having enough electoral votes to become the 46th President of the US outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Yei Boayue, a Biden supporter celebrates after hearing several news outlets had projected Joe Biden having enough electoral votes to become the 46th President of the US outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images


People celebrated the news that Joe Biden had been declared the winner for President in Copley Square, Boston.
People celebrated the news that Joe Biden had been declared the winner for President in Copley Square, Boston.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
People celebrated in Times Square, New York.
People celebrated in Times Square, New York.Seth Wenig/Associated Press
People celebrated in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election.
People celebrated in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election.Michael M. Santiago/Getty
Supporters of president-elect Joe Biden celebrated outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Supporters of president-elect Joe Biden celebrated outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
People celebrated on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, D.C.
People celebrated on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, D.C.ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images
Amanda Madden celebrated in Washington, D.C.
Amanda Madden celebrated in Washington, D.C.Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Daumasia Yancey danced in Copley Square, Boston after hearing the news. 'Hell yeah,I'm celebrating." she said.
Daumasia Yancey danced in Copley Square, Boston after hearing the news. 'Hell yeah,I'm celebrating." she said. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
People reacted after it was announced that Joe Biden was elected in New York.
People reacted after it was announced that Joe Biden was elected in New York. DAVE SANDERS/NYT
People played music from their window in New York.
People played music from their window in New York. DAVE SANDERS/NYT
People celebrated in Washington, D.C.
People celebrated in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images


People celebrated in Brooklyn.
People celebrated in Brooklyn.Michael M. Santiago/Getty


Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrated his victory in Wilmington, Delaware.
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrated his victory in Wilmington, Delaware.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
People celebrated outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol.
People celebrated outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol.Julio Cortez/Associated Press
People celebrated in Times Square.
People celebrated in Times Square.Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Janice Jamison, Evans, Ga., reacted after hearing the announcement.
Janice Jamison, Evans, Ga., reacted after hearing the announcement.Alex Brandon/Associated Press
A man celebrated in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner.
A man celebrated in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner.Michael M. Santiago/Getty
People celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
People celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press


People celebrated at Times Square in New York.
People celebrated at Times Square in New York.KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images


A man celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center at the moment he heard the announcement.
A man celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center at the moment he heard the announcement.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press
People celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
People celebrated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press
People celebrated in Philadelphia.
People celebrated in Philadelphia.Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press