People gather around Cambridge bar to watch Biden, Harris victory speech

“I feel like a tumor was ripped out of the American being and we’re on the road to better things,” Evan Davis, 26, said.

People stood or sat at tables as they watched the speech on a television set up outside Shays Pub and Wine Bar on JFK Street. .

Visitors to Harvard Square cheered the victory of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as they watched the speech outside of a Cambridge bar on an unusually warm November night.

Davis said Biden’s speech Saturday night was light on policy, but noted “I think that that might be a good thing right now.”

Emilee Pihl, 27, of Quincy, agreed.

“We’ve seen so much division in the past four years . . . . Biden is making this, ‘I want everyone to be united, I want us to all be on the same page, I want to take care of everyone, regardless of whether you vote blue or red: I care about the people of America.’"

“That’s what it’s about. I think there’s a very long way to go from here, but it’s a huge stride in the right direction.”

Others basked in the news that Biden will take office on Jan. 20, 2021.

“The best news I have heard in years,” said Angela Schwarz, 38, who lives on Cape Cod. “I can finally take a deep breath.”

