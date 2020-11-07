At Boston rally, relief over Biden win, but long list of demands for change

“President Biden was just officially announced as president-elect,” said emcee Priyanka Ghosh, accidentally bestowing on the former vice president the title he had just won. Cheers grew.

As microphones were handed between speakers, cheers broke out in the crowd, which loosely filled the green on Copley Square. Someone shouted the name Biden.

A rally and march in support of vote counting drew hundreds to Copley Square Saturday to push for a range of liberal causes — and to celebrate Biden’s victory when it was announced during the event.

“And while this is a victory — we should take a chance to celebrate — but also we have so much work left to do,” Ghosh, an organizer with climate activism group Sunrise Boston, told the crowd.

“We’re still here to fight for climate justice, for racial justice, for immigration justice and for so much else. And we’re going to be here fighting for as long as it takes,” she said.

Ben Thompson from Roxbury held a sign at Saturday's rally. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The wide array of groups that organized the event and members that addressed the crowd reflected the many prisms through which liberals have processed Biden’s victory.

“This country is sorely in need of fundamental social change,” Charlestown High School history teacher Cecil Carey told the crowd. He ticked off a list of issues, including inequality in health care, police brutality, and underfunded public education.

“Joe Biden may think we can go back to normal, but I’m here to say we’re past the point of returning to normal.”

Karry Muzzey listened to a speech at Saturday's rally. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At the rally and a subsequent march to Post Office Square, activists called attention to climate change, housing issues, military spending, and a host of other liberal causes. They even named and booed a Trump lawyer challenging Pennsylvania election results whose offices they said are in Post Office Square.

The crowd of marchers, roughly filling a city block, grew as they marched past the boarded-up windows of Copley Square and Downtown Crossing, drawing in passersby who wanted to celebrate the election results. They chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” for what may be one of the last times.

One protester held up this sign in front of their face. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Cora W., 36, who declined to provide her full last name, said she was not surprised she was one of the only ones visibly supporting Biden

“I think this is a protest about democracy and transcends candidates somewhat,” said the Brookline mother, who was wearing a Biden-Harris button pin. Still, it was a celebration, she said.

“I told him we were going to a party,” she said of her son, who was born a few months after Trump took office and was falling asleep in his stroller. “I’m thrilled. I feel so relieved.”

Mary Anne Lynn (right) of Medford celebrated with her friends. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Some still worried that Biden’s presidency was still far from assured, as the Trump administration continues to accept the results of the election.

“We can’t be in denial and gullible and celebrate something that is not certain,” said Heidi Olson, 43, an activist with Trump/Pence Out Now. Besides, she said, the issues that existed before the election remain.

“Biden is just the lesser of two evils. He is not going to be the savior of everything,” said Olson, a Gloucester resident who was speaking from within a cage with a dummy child, set up to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Daunasia Yancey, 28, of Jamaica Plain, danced in Post Office Square to celebrate that Biden would be the next president. But she said her work as an activist would continue immediately.

Boston-11/07/20 People celebrated the news that Joe Biden had been declared the winner for President just before noon as they attended a workers rally in Copley Square. Daumasia Yancey dances after hearing the news. 'Hell yeah,I'm celebrating." she said. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro) John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The rally, she said, was her “first protest against President Biden.”

"It’s not about the candidate,” said Yancey, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter Boston group. “It’s about the people.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.