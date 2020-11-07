State reports 2,200 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths

The state reported 23 new confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus Saturday bringing the death toll in Massachusetts up to 9,903.
The state’s Department of Public Health also reported 2,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases to 164,936.
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 17 as of Thursday, the state reported Saturday.
On Saturday, the state reported 92,286 new people received molecular tests for the virus. The total number of molecular tests administered totaled more than 6.6 million.
The state’s seven-day average positive rate, calculated from all those tests administered, reached 2.3 percent Friday, the state reported. Over the course of almost a month, that figure has climbed from an average of 1.1 percent.
A metric that follows hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 tracked upward. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals reached 484 Friday, the state reported.
Across the US, more than 236,000 people have died from the virus, and more than 9.8 million cases have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University Saturday.
John Hilliard