These 16 communities are at high risk for COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,038 Friday — the highest daily count since the spring — bringing the state’s total number of cases this week to over 7,000, according to state public health data.
The statewide average daily rate of infection was at 15.3, up from 11.8 last week and 9.2 the week before, based on data from the Department of Public Health. Boston’s average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 18.4, up from 15.8 last week and 12.0 the week prior.
But because of new state guidelines, the number of communities in the state classified as “high risk” — or “red zone” areas — for COVID-19 has dropped from 121 to 16.
Cities and towns with less than 10,000 people will now be deemed in the red, high-risk category if they have more than 25 total cases. Cities and towns with between 10,000 and 50,000 residents will be high risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of 5 percent or higher. Larger communities will be high risk with an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate at or greater than 4 percent.
As of Wednesday, new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States climbed to an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Curious if where you live is among the 16 “red zone” communities? Take a look at the list:
- Brockton
- Chelsea
- Everett
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Methuen
- New Bedford
- Norfolk
- Revere
- Seekonk
- Somerset
- Springfield
- Westport
