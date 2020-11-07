These 16 communities are at high risk for COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,038 Friday — the highest daily count since the spring — bringing the state’s total number of cases this week to over 7,000, according to state public health data.

The statewide average daily rate of infection was at 15.3, up from 11.8 last week and 9.2 the week before, based on data from the Department of Public Health. Boston’s average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 18.4, up from 15.8 last week and 12.0 the week prior.

But because of new state guidelines, the number of communities in the state classified as “high risk” — or “red zone” areas — for COVID-19 has dropped from 121 to 16.