These tweets and videos show supporters celebrating after Biden declared president-elect

After national media organizations called the race for president for Joe Biden on Saturday, supporters took to the streets to celebrate his victory and the ousting of President Trump. Many marched, waved flags, and danced. Others clapped, honked car horns, or made noise from their homes by banging pots and pans.
Biden’s win came four days after the polls closed when the Associated Press on Saturday morning projected him to win Pennsylvania, boosting him to the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
Here is a look at the ways some people have shown their joy in New England and beyond.
Little liquor store in Pawtuxet village says that this has been a big day for Champagne. People are buying bottles of bubbly so fast that he can barely keep up stocking the shelves.— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) November 7, 2020
Lot of activity. People hanging out of cars and waving flags. It’s like the scream tunnel on the marathon route but lots of car horns. pic.twitter.com/m35UzvNfhp— Steve Annear (@steveannear) November 7, 2020
Cumberland residents react to the news that @JoeBiden has been declared the winner of the presidential race pic.twitter.com/oTOhmmEBL8— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) November 7, 2020
Plymouth pic.twitter.com/xkBC4qjmEA— NeuroGeek (@maxandbellasmom) November 7, 2020
In downtown PVD, Biden supporters feeling “so good, so good” pic.twitter.com/08CCE4I6y3— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) November 7, 2020
The audio pic.twitter.com/axBKpbHrcg— Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) November 7, 2020
Hello from Toronto! pic.twitter.com/NWM7wf1ZA1— Keith Lam (晃太郎) (@baritonekeith) November 7, 2020
Hundreds of people are singing "Sweet Caroline" in Black Lives Matter Plaza right now. pic.twitter.com/TG7TxosgwY— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 7, 2020
Celebrations in Davis square, Somerville MA today! #biden pic.twitter.com/UzERMgBh54— Brendan Boyd (@brendanboyd56) November 7, 2020
