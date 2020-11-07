These tweets and videos show supporters celebrating after Biden declared president-elect

After national media organizations called the race for president for Joe Biden on Saturday, supporters took to the streets to celebrate his victory and the ousting of President Trump. Many marched, waved flags, and danced. Others clapped, honked car horns, or made noise from their homes by banging pots and pans.

People flocked to the streets after news organizations called the race for Joe Biden after several days of vote-counting.

Biden’s win came four days after the polls closed when the Associated Press on Saturday morning projected him to win Pennsylvania, boosting him to the 270 electoral votes needed to win.