Biden’s projected win is a moral victory (in more ways than one)

Make no mistake, this Biden win is a moral victory and in more than one way.

At 11:25 a.m. the Associated Press called the state of Pennsylvania for Biden. This gave him more than the necessary 270 electoral votes he needs to be president. To be sure, there will be further lawsuits and recounts in certain states, but Biden’s margin of victory appears to be too much to overcome.

Joe Biden has thought about running for president in just about every election since 1980. Four decades later, and in his third attempt, it appears he has won the White House.

For those who despise President Trump, Biden’s win is a moral victory because it is a repudiation of Trump, who they see as the epitome of immorality. Many voters saw Trump’s words and actions as flat out immoral whether it was joking about sexual assault, attempting to institute a travel ban from majority Muslim countries, separating young children from parents and putting them in cages, dismissing the deadly reality of COVID-19, or allowing white supremacists to believe the president of the United States was giving them encouragement on more than one occasion.

But it was a moral victory in another way.

Advertisement

Biden wasn’t elected to do anything other than defeat Trump. This was true in the primary and in the general election. He doesn’t have a mandate to do anything policy-wise. He opposes the two linchpins of the Democratic agenda at the moment: Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

His less lofty ideas have no chance of happening. There is simply no way that a slim Democratic majority in the House and especially a Republican-led Senate will pass raising taxes on anyone or doing anything on gun control even with the National Rifle Association in its current feeble state. (There is a slim chance that Democrats could take the Senate, which would significantly change every statement above.)

Advertisement

This means the Biden presidency is really only about a single day. On January 20, 2021, Biden will take the oath of office. The Biden presidency will kick Trump out of office and elevate the first woman — and first woman of color — to serve as vice president. But again, it isn’t about Biden.

With the constraints he’ll face, what could Biden do with his presidency? As long as he has a Republican Senate, not much policy-wise.

But he could attempt to heal a politically divided nation by traveling to Red America nonstop, especially in critical 2022 Senate battleground states. He could hold town hall meetings with Republicans and go to church with them. He could also fly around the world and shake the hands of a lot of foreign leaders in an attempt to restore America’s moral leadership abroad.

But that is pretty much it. Still, maybe that is exactly what America needs right now.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.