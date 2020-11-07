Major political figures react to Joe Biden’s win — Schumer even called him from Brooklyn on a flip phone

Former president Barack Obama released a lengthy statement on Saturday that noted Harris' “groundbreaking” elevation to the vice presidency and said that Biden was the right person to face the daunting challenges ahead.

Many, particularly Democrats, expressed jubilation at election of Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, to the White House.

There were a flood of reactions Saturday from prominent politicians on both sides of the aisle after Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril,” Obama said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton congratulated Biden and said his election was a “repudiation of Trump."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posted a video of himself calling Biden on what appeared to be a flip-phone while in a car driving through celebrations in Brooklyn on Saturday, holding the phone up to the cheering crowds for Biden to hear.

Senator Bernie Sanders congratulated Biden and Harris, as well as the organizers and staffers who helped make his win a reality.





Progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey each offered statements on Saturday expressing their congratulations but also noting the daunting challenges ahead.

Markey said “there will surely be hard times to come, but brighter days are ahead."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the election “the dawning of a new day of hope,” and noted Biden is set to govern alongside a House controlled by a Democratic majority.

“Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action,” Pelosi said. “President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side. Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People.”

Though Trump has not conceded the race, that did not stop US allies from offering their congratulations to the incoming administration.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that the US is the United Kingdom’s “most important ally” and added that he looks “forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Johnson also singled out Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for “her historic achievement” as the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to win national US office.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that “we have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s eager to start “tackling the world’s greatest challenges together.”

Some Republicans also congratulated Biden and Harris, including former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who lost to Trump during the 2016 Republican primary, and Senator Mitt Romney.

Not everyone accepted Biden’s win. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said the winner was not yet known, though all major media outlets, including Fox News, had called the race, an acknowledgement that Biden’s lead in key states was insurmountable even after recounts.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.