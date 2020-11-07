Here’s what Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are saying about Joe Biden’s win

He said now is the time for unity “and for taking action to address the crises confronting our country and our planet.”

Markey, who won another six years in the Senate on Tuesday, called the Biden-Kamala Harris victory historic “for all Americans—for workers, for immigrants, for women, for communities of color, for everyone who believes in science, equality, justice, and decency.”

Markey said “there will surely be hard times to come, but brighter days are ahead.”

Warren, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, in a lengthy statement congratulated not just the Democratic nominees, but also their families, staffers, and party officials and activists.

Advertisement

“Americans showed up in record-shattering numbers to make their voices heard. Joe and Kamala have won more votes than any candidate in history. And for the very first time, we’ve elected a woman as our Vice President,” Warren said. “Millions of little girls who see themselves in Kamala will dream a little bigger tonight. Joe and Kamala will bring decency and competence to the White House. They understand what’s at stake and will lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity.”

Warren said the United States needs that kind of leadership “because our country is in serious trouble. The coronavirus is getting worse, not better. . . . Our economic crisis is getting worse, not better. . . . A band-aid approach won’t get the job done. We have a mandate for action on bold plans to meet these twin health and economic crises. That’s what Americans deserve—and that’s what I’ll be pushing for every single day.”

Warren also said “we need structural change. The economy has been rigged against working people—especially people of color—for generations. The government has catered to the needs and wants of big corporations while everyone else gets left behind.”

Advertisement

The state’s senior senator, who first won office in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018, acknowledged the country is divided.

But, Warren said, “whenever they are asked, voters of both parties make it clear in overwhelming numbers that they don’t want a government controlled by giant corporations and their lobbyists. In the past, steps to build unity and consensus in Washington have often meant turning over the keys to those corporations and lobbyists. We must resist this.”

She concluded: “There is much work to do. Our righteous fights make us stronger and more determined than ever. We must keep pushing until we’ve built the America of our greatest imaginations. So that when our children and grandchildren ask what we did to emerge from this dark chapter, we can say: We organized, we persisted—and we changed America.”

Joshua Miller can be reached at joshua.miller@globe.com.