Here’s what Kamala Harris told young girls as she gave her first speech as vice president-elect

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way,” she said, hours after news organizations declared that Biden had won the White House.

Kamala Harris had a powerful message for young girls as she delivered her first speech as vice president-elect on Saturday in Delaware, dressed in suffragette white.

Advertisement

Harris, whose ascension to vice president has made history, paid homage to those that came before her, especially the Black women and women of color, and said that she stood where she did because of them.

“Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision — to see what can be unburdened by what has been — I stand on their shoulders," Harris said.

She also praised Biden for having the “audacity” to make a barrier-breaking pick.

“And what a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president,” she said.

And she gave a moving tribute to her late mother, “the woman most responsible for my presence here today.”

“When she came here from India at the age of 19, maybe she didn’t quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible," Harris said.

Harris donned an all-white pantsuit to deliver her speech, in a nod to suffragettes who fought for womens' right to vote. Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wore white to deliver her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and several members of Congress wore white at President Trump’s first address to Congress in 2017.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.