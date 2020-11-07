No, campaign season isn’t over yet. What kind of president Biden can be depends on what comes next

Which one of those men ends up being right will depend entirely on what happens with a pair of run-off Senate races in Georgia to be held on Jan. 5th.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who leads Republicans in the chamber, probably doesn’t see a Biden presidency the same way. He may hope to stall Biden’s agenda where he can, moderate it everywhere else, and do whatever he can to make Biden a one-term president.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, told his supporters that should Joe Biden be elected president, he would be the most progressive man in the White House since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Should Democrats win both seats — and that looks to be an uphill battle — they will control the US House, the US Senate, and the presidency and will be able to pass a significant agenda, particularly if they can work their way around the Senate filibuster. If Democrats don’t win both seats, then a lot of Biden’s agenda will be at the whims of partisan Washington gridlock, with McConnell in charge of what gets a vote in the Senate.

That Georgia even has two Senate elections this year was already something of a fluke. Senator David Perdue, a Republican, was always going to be up for reelection this year. But then, a year ago, Republican Senator Johnny Isakson announced his retirement for health reasons, setting up a special election.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler to the Isakson seat. She was expected to comfortably keep the seat by consolidating Republicans behind her and using her considerable personal wealth to bankroll a campaign.

It didn’t work out that way. Instead, Loeffler faced a significant challenge from Doug Collins, a sitting Republican Congressman who was the person President Trump reportedly wanted Kemp to appoint to the seat.

The way Georgia conducts their elections, this Loeffler seat had been expected to go to a run-off for some time since there were 21 candidates on Tuesday’s ballot. Had one of them received over 50 percent of the vote, then they would have been elected outright, but that seemed to be something of a mathematical impossibility. Loeffler will now face Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The real shocker is that Perdue’s election is also headed to a run-off. Perdue led his main Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, but he only got 49.8 percent of the vote with 98 percent of the vote recorded, according to the Associated Press. That is just a smidge below the 50 percent mark that would have reelected him.

This means that while there appear to be lawsuits and recounts coming in the presidential race, the focus of American politics will be on the Georgia Senate races for the rest of the year.

Yes, American politics has been exhausting — exhausting! — in 2020, but no one in politics can rest yet.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.