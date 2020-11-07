Trump, Biden issue very different statements in wake of Biden’s apparent win

Biden, in a tweet, said he was “honored” and vowed to govern “for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump sent out very different statements in the wake of Biden’s projected White House win on Saturday.

Biden sent the tweet just moments after several news organizations declared him the winner of the presidential election based on results in Pennsylvania. He also changed his Twitter bio to “President-elect.”

Trump, meanwhile, cast doubt on Biden’s win and revived his baseless claims of voter fraud, vowing to fight the results in court.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said, according to the statement sent out by his campaign.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

The Trump campaign has not provided evidence of widespread voter fraud, and several of the lawsuits they have filed have already been dismissed in the courts.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.