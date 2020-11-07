A jubilant capital gets ready for a new president

At the time, it looked like the vice presidency was going to be the capstone to Biden’s long career — he was 73, and after over 40 years in politics, his reelection seemed like it would be his last stint in politics. But eight years later, after Biden’s third run for the presidency, people found themselves outside the White House Saturday chanting his name once more, but this time to welcome him back to the capital as the next president of the United States.

When Barack Obama won reelection in the 2012 presidential election, people gathered outside the White House to celebrate his victory. Among the many chants was one for the reelected vice president: “Joe Biden! Joe Biden! Joe Biden!”

Advertisement

Washington erupted when, after four days of counting ballots, Biden was finally declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Waves of jubilant Washingtonians from across the city headed down to Lafayette Square, just outside the White House, to celebrate his victory and the end of the Trump presidency. People set off fireworks, honked their horns, and danced to go-go music. There were many chants, including “This is what democracy looks like,” “Joe Biden," and, for the vice president-elect, “Kamala!”

The capital felt like a party, with champagne bottles popping every few minutes and people displaying all different kinds of emotions, including crying, shouting, and laughing with glee. But the overwhelming feeling of people in the crowd was relief. When I asked Lucas Lam, 25, how he initially felt when he finally heard the result of the election, he said, “Relieved. Very relieved. We can’t have four more years of this.” He added that while he understands there’s more work to be done to reunite the country, electing President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence out of office is a big step in the right direction. “There’s just so much mediocrity in this administration, and I’m very excited to see what the Biden administration does.”

Advertisement

Roxanne Garza, 34, said she’s feeling optimistic for the first time in a while. “I think that [Trump] has been really divisive for the country in general, aside from all of the damaging policies that he put into place for all sorts of different populations, and particularly for people of color and Latinos,” she said. “So I’m pretty excited he’ll finally be out, although hopefully we’ll have someone in place who can bring this country together and help everyone come out of this economic crisis after the pandemic.”

People were also keenly aware of the historic nature of this election, as Kamala Harris is now the first woman and the first Black and Indian-American person — and graduate of a historically Black college — to be elected as vice president of the United States. “Me and my wife both went to [historically black colleges and universities], so to see Kamala Harris make it into the White House, alongside Joe Biden, is a testament [to HBCUs],” said Richard Corley, 30. “I came out of high school when not two people thought going to an HBCU was the best decision … But to see, on the national stage, another graduate of Howard University just do so well … I’m very excited.”

His wife, Lauren Williams Corley, echoed the sentiment. "I never thought I would see America embrace a Black woman like that and it just makes me feel like I can do anything,” she said. "It’s just amazing to me to see someone who looks like me make it to the White House to be vice president.”

Advertisement

The Trump presidency was often punctuated with what felt like overdone metaphors or ironies, like when Post Office trucks caught fire after the president undermined the Postal Service in the run-up to the election or when Trump contracted COVID-19 after botching the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. And so in a perfect backdrop to the end of Trump’s reign, the nation’s capital had one of its best fall days this year, sunny and colorful, with its residents celebrating an end to this chapter in American history as they eagerly wait for a new beginning. I eagerly await it too.

Abdallah Fayyad can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.