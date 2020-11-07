New Everett councilor’s cold welcome continues

We were disheartened to read the Nov. 1 article in which some Everett city councilors called on their colleague to resign because, out of concern over exposing an at-risk family member to COVID-19, she would not meet in person ( “Councilor in Everett pressured by peers: Lone Black woman on panel faces ire,” Metro). Councilor Gerly Adrien should not have to choose between keeping her family safe and serving in her duly elected capacity, and neither should any other elected official. What’s more, this treatment of a newer colleague should not be acceptable, especially given that she is a Black woman in a state with so few elected Black officials, and after a summer of calls for ending systemic racism.

In this Jan. 6 file photo, Gerly Adrien is sworn in as the first Black woman on the Everett City Council.

Advertisement

Technology makes remote participation possible fairly easily and usually seamlessly. The Newton City Council has been meeting exclusively via Zoom since mid-March. Meetings have gone well and enabled much higher participation from residents than when we were meeting in person.

COVID-19 will be here for a long time, so making remote participation work is necessary to keep government functioning. As infection rates and cases increase across the Commonwealth — including in Everett, where the infection rate is among the top 10 communities, with a rate more than twice the state average — maybe the question is: Why is the Everett City Council meeting in person at all?

Susan Albright

President

Rick Lipof

Vice president

Newton City Council

This letter was cosigned by Newton City Councilors Alicia Bowman, Brenda Noel, Andreae Downs, Alison Leary, Bill Humphrey, and Holly Ryan.





Black councilor is up against systemic racism, fear of change

In “Councilor in Everett pressured by peers,” unfortunately we see a virtual repeat of an article that appeared on the front page of the Globe on June 27 (“New official finds she stands alone in Everett”). The letters (and not only mine) that appeared three days later also could be repeated (“Race and tension on the Everett City Council”), probably to as little avail.

Advertisement

Standing in the face of systemic racism and fear of change, and being rational and acting to minimize the effects of the coronavirus pandemic (its threat to vulnerable people, namely her diabetic father who lives with her and her husband) and thus attending council meetings virtually — these all have led to Councilor Gerly Adrien’s being continually excoriated.

Is it time for the attorney general’s office to become involved?

When can we act sensitively, fairly, and justly toward all people, understanding and allowing for differences, and discussing issues on which we differ in a humane manner? This does not mean that everyone must agree on everything. When will Everett stand up for the values that underlie the ostensibly democratic nature of American society?

Allan C. Greenberg

Scituate





‘Othering’ is a clear sign of bias

It’s unfortunate to read how intolerant and mean-spirited the Everett City Council is being to its first Black city councilor, Gerly Adrien. In June, as reported in the Globe, when Adrien proposed a committee on race relations, “other council members turned on her, with some denying the existence of racism in their city.” Perhaps they should take a closer look at their own behavior. Racism is about “othering” people we perceive as different and dismissing their concerns.

Furthermore, we’re still in a pandemic, and no one should be forced to participate in unsafe behaviors, especially when there are technological solutions that allow full participation remotely. It sounds like the City Council has some work to do in learning how to communicate effectively and respectfully with its co-members.

Advertisement

I hope the people of Everett, who elected Adrien city councilor, will have her back. Furthermore, I agree with Everett resident Joan Beckta and Adrien that the council should learn how to use the available technology.

Dan Kupferman

Mashpee