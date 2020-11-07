Trump defeated himself

The president’s behavior on Twitter and his defiant attitude fall into a pattern that he has shown throughout his life and may help explain why he became only the fourth president in a century to be denied reelection. Time and again — in business, politics, and even his personal life — Trump has exhibited a self-destructive streak that has led to humiliation.

Donald Trump’s lifelong nightmare — to be a loser — finally came undeniably true Saturday when he lost reelection to challenger Joe Biden in a contest he could not explain away with alternative facts. He couldn’t even win with the help of an arcane system, the Electoral College, which allows for minority rule. Within hours of his defeat by Biden, the press reported that the president was unlikely to accept this reality soon and might never do so. Moments before Biden won, Trump declared on Twitter, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

Advertisement

Trump’s bigoted talk and his name-calling defiance of the basic norms we expect most public figure to honor come with a cost that the president actually understands. When I interviewed him for a 2015 biography, he said he couldn’t help himself even when he knew his incendiary remarks might cause trouble.

Consider Trump in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign when he couldn’t resist a sexist critique of vice president nominee Kamala Harris’s laugh, dabbled in white supremacism, and couldn’t bring himself to disavow the far-right, violence-prone group Proud Boys. When asked in the first presidential debate to condemn these men, who engage in dangerous street-level provocations, he told them to “stand back and stand by” as if they should be ready to swing into action. Trump struck a similar pose in defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager who brought a gun to a protest against police violence and apparently killed two protesters.

Advertisement

In each case, Trump went overboard in his commitment to views he thought would be well-received by those who are more comfortable with life in an imaginary version of the 1950s when power was held almost exclusively by white males. Trump first began to identify publicly with this point of view, represented by the TV character Archie Bunker, in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was then that he talked of the advantages supposedly enjoyed by “well-educated Black” men and infamously called for the execution of minority youths charged with the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989 — the boys, it turned out, were innocent.

In addition to reprising his bigotry, the President Trump we heard in the 2020 campaign also returned to the mudslinging and name-calling that so many have found offensive over the years. Trump made this insult-comic way of talking part of his personal brand in the 1990s with nasty words aimed at women he thought he could push around. In 2016, he turned-off huge swaths of the electorate as he called Hillary Clinton names and suggested, without evidence, that she had committed crimes. In 2020, he resumed this kind of talk, aiming it instead at Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump’s nasty names failed to stick to Biden; his flailing attempts to suggest his opponent was somehow corrupt fell short of the mark. Polls showed he was losing support among the white women who helped him in 2016. Some were undoubtedly turned off by his behavior, but many were also dismayed by his failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Ever keen to create division, Trump chose to argue with experts who advised strong action on social distancing and mask use and played down the threat as both case numbers and the death toll surged. Trump may have thought this attitude signaled something anti-elite voters might appreciate, but it bound him to a failed policy.

Advertisement

I have often thought about the impulsive way Trump has caused problems for himself and the way it interferes with his oft-stated commitment to “winning” at every turn. (He once said that as president he would win so much we would be “sick and tired” of it.) The conflict between Trump’s commitment to winning and the behavior that drove him toward losing, suggests something deeply amiss in his mind.

As revealed by Mary Trump, the president’s niece and a psychologist, his father demanded constant success and threatened rejection should his son fail. Throughout his life, Trump promoted himself as a success despite vast evidence — bankruptcies, two divorces, failed development projects — to the contrary. These failures have been caused in large part by words and actions that in the end were self-defeating.

As president, Trump had tendencies that led to him once again become the thing he was raised to dread: a loser. The great tragedy is that along the way he contributed to the suffering of millions and the deaths of more than 234,000 Americans and counting. His loss is also ours.

Advertisement

Michael D’Antonio is the author of “The Truth about Trump.”

.