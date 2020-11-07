A victory that affirms America, but was too close for comfort

It’s taken a while, but what has been obvious for several days is now clear. America has brought the curtain down on Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency by electing Joe Biden. This was a victory for competence over chaos, for clear-headedness over conspiratorialism, and for rationality over resentment. It was a national veto of dog-whistle divisiveness and a call for a return to a basic decency, both in our government and in our politics.

It was a solid and substantial victory not just in the Electoral College, but in the popular vote as well. Biden and Kamala Harris — the first female and first Black woman elected nationally — brought the Democratic blue wall back, and added Arizona and Georgia to the Democratic column.

And yet . . . And yet . . .

This was also too close for comfort.

Assign credit for the pre-COVID economy where it belongs — that is, largely with the previous administration — and Trump’s true accomplishments were so minimal and his failures so manifest that it’s troubling that he ran as closely as he did. Yes, Biden set a new record by attracting the most votes for a presidential campaign ever. And yet Trump increased his 2016 vote total by at least 7 million votes.

Trump’s defeat was a targeted excision. It was not an exorcism of Trumpism. This abominable showman encouraged an ugliness one hoped had receded in America and was on its way to extinction. It obviously hadn’t and obviously isn’t. Not yet, anyway.

It’s not fair, of course, to tar all of Trump’s supporters with the attitudes or conduct of the worst of them. Most of them, obviously, are not declared white supremacists or highway harassers or pugnacious, weapon-wielding militia members. Many qualified their support of Trump with a long litany of all they disliked about him — before arriving at their reasons or rationalizations for backing him.

And yet these truths remain: In voting again for Trump, they were willing to ignore a pattern of presidential conduct deeply corrosive to democratic norms. They chose to embrace a would-be strongman over the messiness of democracy and liberty. That reflects a receptivity to authoritarianism that should be deeply troubling to all who cherish our democracy and understand that the rule of law is one of its critical underpinnings.

Trump repeatedly portrayed Democrats as socialist, and an aversion to socialism was apparently a significant motivator for his supporters. Given that Biden and Vice President-elect Harris aren’t remotely close to being socialists, not even of the Scandinavian variety, the anti-socialist hysteria reveals a worrisome lack of perspective and a susceptibility to fear-mongering.

Biden is a center-left American institutionalist whose politics have long been defined by pragmatism and compromise — and a pursuit of the possible. It’s those qualities that made the former vice president the one to end Trump’s hold on the White House.

Honestly, though, it’s disconcerting that Trump ran as close as he did. That’s what haunts. And it means the task of reconciling this country will be large.

Still, today is a day to celebrate. The America we know, the America we love, the America that looks to the better angels of our nature, is back.

Hallelujah.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.