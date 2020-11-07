We are a country at war with itself

I’ve been thinking about that encounter a lot lately. If I could replay it, how would I respond? Perhaps that is the wrong question to be asking. I don’t need to respond; rather, I need to listen. Today, she and I represent a disparity of values that has become a chasm. We need to find ways to hear each other, to identify the shared values that alone can begin a long-needed healing process.

Some years ago, I shared a table in a South Dakota restaurant with another woman, both of us seeking a quick lunch. We exchanged pleasantries, including where we were from. When I said, “Massachusetts,” her face twisted angrily. “That’s Ted Kennedy’s state,” she said,embarking on a litany of his moral failings, expanded to include those of the Kennedy family and, ultimately, of the liberal Eastern establishment. Shocked, I could find no response.

Advertisement

As Joan Vennochi writes in her Nov. 5 Opinion column (“There are two Americas. One loves Donald Trump, the other loathes him”), we need to let Joe Biden “build a bridge to Trump’s America.” Even more, we need to build it with him.

Kathleen Lampert

Arlington





People want to be respected — tirades will only divide us further

In her Nov. 5 Metro column (“How do we fix this?”), Yvonne Abraham asks how we “bring this oh-so-divisible nation together” and then proceeds to excoriate the other side who have caused our nation and our democracy to become “grotesquely distorted.” If there is to be any reconciliation, any movement toward togetherness, then tirades against those Trump voters who “live in this world untouched by self-reflection” will only perpetuate and exacerbate this enormous rift in our country.

Respect often means more to people than financial gain or even health care, and continuing to insult and demean these nearly 70 million “others,” these so-called deplorables, will do nothing to bridge the divide.

Advertisement

Cambridge Police Sergeant James Crowley, Henry Louis Gates Jr., President Obama, and Vice President Biden sitting down together for that beer, on the White House grounds in the summer of 2009, wasn’t a bad idea.

Ron Goodman

Quincy





Our elected leaders might find common ground, but our fellow citizens? Different story

As she often does, Yvonne Abraham expresses my thoughts forcefully and eloquently in her column about our divided country (“How do we fix this?”). If we are in this together, the vision of “this” that each side holds focuses on entirely different views of reality and morality.

That’s what made it so hard for me to understand Diane Hessan’s conclusions in her Nov. 3 Opinion column (“The one priority we have, no matter who wins”). I have followed her writing about the views of 500 voters across the ideological spectrum and found her pieces informative and nuanced. But in this case, she quotes two women whose words reflect diametrically different views and values about their fellow citizens, our responsibilities for each other, and how government and individuals should act. While undoubtedly there are people within each cohort who may have overlapping perspectives, these two examples reflect no common ground or shared vision of our country that could lead us forward.

Or, as Abraham writes in her column, “We aren’t really one America, but two.”

Where I agree with Hessan is that our national leaders must try to negotiate with each other on our behalf and find areas in which they can collaborate and move policy and governance forward. If that becomes a priority for officials, some progress may be made. But to expect them to unite the factions they represent into anything approaching a unified view of our nation’s responsibilities and values seems a highly unrealistic goal at this point in our history.

Advertisement

Sandy Goldsmith

Ashland