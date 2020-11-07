Alex Cora is getting his second chance, but what about baseball’s other cheaters?

But he is also a convicted cheater of the game — one of the Astros crime bosses who played a role in stealing the World Series from the Dodgers in 2017. Cora has acknowledged his guilt and served the one-season (60-game) suspension ordered by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Here in America we are all about second chances and the Red Sox are giving Cora a second chance.

Alex Cora is back as manager of the Red Sox and I am in favor of the move. I like Cora and think he works well with everyone at Fenway. He is a good baseball man, a proven winner, and demonstrated rare ability to handle the difficult task of managing in Boston. He makes the Red Sox better, more relevant, and more interesting. Instantly.

Swell.

Now, can you tell me what to do about the wall of integrity baseball asks me and other baseball writers to defend? If we’re going to welcome Cora and A.J. Hinch (Tigers manager) back to the dugout, what do we do now about Pete Rose? Sammy Sosa? Roger Clemens? Manny Ramirez? Barry Bonds?

Baseball, we have a problem. I was raised in a world in which the game asked for purity. There’s a warning sign on every big league clubhouse door about gambling. During the season, everyone involved with the game walks past the sign several times daily. We are constantly reminded that gambling is the cardinal sin of the game. Gambling almost killed baseball because of the Black Sox scandal of 1919, and that’s why Rose’s betting on games while he was managing the Reds earned a lifetime ban.

Fast-forward to 2020, a time when MLB shares revenue with gamblers, a.k.a. DraftKings. DraftKings is the “official and exclusive daily fantasy sports partner” of Major League Baseball. So there. Baseball partners with a gambling operation. But we are still supposed to tell you that Pete Rose is the devil? (While I’m at it, do any of you remember when ticket scalping was a crime? Now it’s team business. Professional sports franchises get a piece of the action, calling it ''secondary market.'' Clever.)

Now let’s get to performance-enhancing drugs, a.k.a. steroids. The Hall of Fame asks voting BBWAA members to make selections "on the basis of their playing ability, sportsmanship, character . . . ''. I’ve always believed this clause implores writers to keep the cheaters and scoundrels out of the Hall of Fame. It’s no doubt the reason Bonds, Clemens, Rafael Palmeiro, Mark McGwire, and so many others are locked out of Cooperstown while lesser talents are enshrined. No matter how great your numbers are, if you tested positive for PEDs or showed up in the Mitchell Report, you cheated, and many of us do not vote for you.

In recent years there has been a lot of voter cherry picking regarding (alleged and proven) PED users.

There are a number of Hall voters who cast ballots for PED suspects based on the belief that said candidates already had Hall numbers before they cheated (Bonds and Clemens, for example). I never bought into that. If you are leading the Masters by 12 strokes on Sunday, you are DQ’d if you cheat on the 18th hole — even though you didn’t need the stroke. It’s the cheating that disqualifies you.

Other writers withhold votes to PED users only if there is evidence. They’ll vote for players who appear to be obvious PED guys (Jeff Bagwell, Pudge Rodriguez, and Mike Piazza) because they never got caught.

An emerging block of Hall voters has given up altogether and said, "If you have the numbers, I’ll vote for you.'' Can’t say I blame these guys anymore. Cherry picking the cheaters is exhausting. And let’s be ever-mindful there’s no group in the world — least of all sportswriters — who should be assigned with making decisions based on the “character” of candidates. No thanks to that assignment. We are not qualified.

David Ortiz, who won’t be eligible until next year, owns his own category in Hall consideration. Ortiz’s name turned up on a baseline PED testing list in 2003, along with Alex Rodriguez, Manny, and Sosa. In 2016, Manfred came to Boston and told writers they should not trust Ortiz’s name on the 2003 test. Manfred urged voters not to jump to conclusions regarding Ortiz’s guilt. Manny, A-Rod, and Sosa received no such Hall pass. Unlike those scoundrels, MLB loves Big Papi.

Let’s not forget Uncle Bud Selig, who was elected to the Hall of Fame by a “Today’s Game” committee in 2016. Selig, of course, was the commissioner during the steroid era. Selig is in Cooperstown. Bonds (a top-10 all-time hitter) and Clemens (a top-10 all-time pitcher) are not.

Now Hinch and Cora — who oversaw the most nefarious and successful cheating operation in the history of baseball — are back in the dugout. A thorough investigation found them guilty and they have never contested their guilt (“The issue here is not that we broke a few rules, or took a few liberties . . . We did.”). The headline in Saturday’s New York Post read, "Cheater Cora gets 2nd shot with Red Sox.'' Get used to it, Boston baseball fans.

In fairness to Hinch and Cora, we’ll never know what other teams were doing while folks in Houston were banging on trash cans. The 2017 Red Sox were fined after an Apple Watch scandal, then did more video-aided rule-breaking under Cora in 2018. The Astros and Sox were hardly alone. Electronic sign-stealing was happening everywhere to some degree. The Astros were the most blatant and successful, forever branded as cheaters, but you can be sure there were a lot of other teams with video-driven schemes.

Alex Cora will be reintroduced to Fenway fans this coming week. I am among those glad to have him back. So, what do I do about Rose, Clemens, Bonds, and baseball’s other cheating bad boys?

Does acceptance of Alex Cora mean it’s time to come down off that wall?

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.