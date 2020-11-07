BC hits ground running, able to hold off Syracuse

It would come around, he said. Not because of an obligation to have a bruising back carry the load. Instead, the Eagles would turn to it whenever opportunities presented themselves.

He handled the questions respectfully, reassuring everyone that the Eagles weren’t abandoning the ground game that had been built into their DNA for so long.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Every week that Boston College explored the potential of its newfound pass attack, coach Jeff Hafley waited for the inevitable question about the running game going by the wayside.

A matchup Saturday against a 1-6 Syracuse team with a run defense ranked last in the Atlantic Coast Conference was as good of an opportunity as any.

BC ran the ball 47 times for 191 yards in its 16-13 win over the Orange, grinding out a win that felt more like a grappling match than any other Eagles game this season.

Running back David Bailey carried the 25 times for 125 yards, both season highs. He eclipsed the century mark for the first time since last November at Syracuse, when he pounded out 172 yards in a 58-27 win.

BC’s passing attack was more efficient than explosive. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 20 of 29 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown, mostly taking what the Orange defense gave. Only three of his completions went for 20 yards or more. One was a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers in the second quarter that ended up being the difference in the game. Flowers caught six passes, but Jurkovec spread the ball to eight targets.

The Eagles upped their record 5-3 as they prepare for another challenge against a ranked opponent next week, No. 4 Notre Dame.

