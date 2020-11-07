Cambridge rises past Weston to capture Dual County League Small boys' soccer championship

Junior Alex Leith and seniors Farah Abdullah and Will Bavier netted goals for the Falcons (4-1-3) as they capped off this unique fall season with a trophy celebration.

One season removed from earning a state tournament berth for the first time in six years as a DCL member, the Falcons continued their rise in the league, capturing the Dual County League Small title with a 3-0 win over the Wildcats at Danehy Park.

“Not being able to have a state tournament, something like this was really important to help validate this senior class,” Cambridge coach Phil Fousek said. “They’re a tremendous class that has worked so hard and committed so much to be at their best and to have the opportunity to a play a game like this today is very special.”

After Weston (3-7) controlled the early portion of the match, Cambridge broke through late in the first quarter on its first shot attempt. Leith corralled a corner kick inside the box and sent a slow-moving shot past the dive of the keeper for a 1-0 lead.

The ensuing 40 minutes was a stalemate until the Falcons erupted for a pair of goals in a two-minute span to put the match away. With the third quarter winding down, senior captain Peter Murphy evaded a pair of defenders on the left wing and fired a cross to a wide-open Abdullah for a 2-0 advantage.

Then two minutes into the fourth quarter, Leith slipped a pass to Bavier, who connected on a shot into the right corner of the net for a commanding 3-0 lead.

“We kept our head in the game and stayed focus,” Murphy said. “There are so many different distractions going on with COVID and different challenges. Keeping our heads focused on the game itself was difficult but we tuned in during the second half and it helped us win.”

When the final whistle blew, Cambridge hoisted the DCL Small trophy and ran across the field to salute their fans. Senior captain Ian Rauh noted how when he moved from Switzerland to Cambridge for his sophomore season, the Falcons finished that campaign 3-14.

“It’s been hard for us the last couple years so it’s huge for us," Rauh said. "Winning this our senior year means a lot.”

Billerica 3, Haverhill 0 — Senior Joao da Silva Neto notched a hat trick for the Indians in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the Hillies.

Medway 1, Norton 0 — Danny McDonald’s goal off a feed from Christian Perugini was all the offense needed for the Mustangs, who moved to 7-0-2 with the Tri-Valley League win over the Lancers.

Shawsheen 3, Mystic Valley 0 — The Rams got goals from seniors Anthony Papa and Devin Almeida, as well as sophomore Evan Pinto, in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. Senior Tyler Archibald had two assists, and senior Tyler Newhouse the shutout.

St. Mary’s 2, Arlington Catholic 1 — Junior Ryan Fraher scored the winning goal with less than six minutes remaining in the game for the Spartans.

Walpole 2, Weymouth 0 — Senior Arthur deMaderois scored both goals for Walpole (1-4-3) in its first win of the season and sophomore Kaden Winter recorded the first shutout of his career, turning aside all six shots he faced in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Girls' soccer

Bishop Stang 6, Matignon 0 — Lily Shields scored three times, Morgyn Riedl added two goals and Taylor Oliveira had a goal and three assists for the Spartans (6-1-3) in the Catholic Central League.

Hull 1, Carver 0 — Junior Nina Tiana scored 36 minutes into the first half to give the Pirates the victory in the first round of the South Shore League tournament. Senior captain Carly Donovan earned the shutout.

St. Mary’s 1, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior captain Susannah Cornell scored with five minutes left to give the Spartans (6-6-2) the Catholic Central League victory. Senior Eliza Brown made 12 saves.

Ursuline 5, Malden Catholic 1 — Senior Kelly Cheevers had three goals and added an assist for the Bears (7-1) in a nonleague win over the Lancers.

Winchester 9, Woburn 2 — Senior Hannah Curtin had herself a game for Winchester (7-0), scoring four goals and assisting on three more in the Middlesex League match.

Field hockey

Central Catholic 7, Tewksbury 2 — Senior Grace Gervais rang up three goals and two assists, and freshman Rianna Lembo collected a goal and two assists for the Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3 MVC) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Chelmsford 5, Lowell 1 — Sofia D’Agostino scored a pair of goals and Maddie Priestly, Emily Stagnone, and Lexi D’Angelo had one apiece for the Lions. Senior captain Morgan Wright made 10 saves, with sophomore midfielder Remore Serra, senior middie Sam Palumbo, and senior defender Olivia Ferreira controlling play in the middle of the field and in the back.

Methuen 2, Haverhill 1 — Natalia Fiato had a goal and assisted on a Miralys Morales strike for the Rangers (4-2-1), who also got six saves from Isabel Putnam.

Winchester 9, Woburn 0 — Niki Micciche scored four goals and had an assist, and Clara Fuller added two goals and an assist for Winchester (6-0).



