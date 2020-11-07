Indiana ends three-decade drought against Michigan with convincing win

The Wolverines (1-2) still don’t have a top-15 road win since beating Notre Dame in 2006. Their second consecutive loss could turn up the pressure on coach Jim Harbaugh in his sixth season at Michigan.

Penix helped Indiana snap a 24-game losing streak in the series — tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It was the Hoosiers' first win against the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, their second in 41 games, and the second in 21 games played at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 13 Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan, 38-21, on Saturday for its first victory over the Wolverines in 33 years.

The Hoosiers (3-0) earned their fourth straight Big Ten win. If they match the school record next week at Michigan State, it could set up a showdown between the East Division’s only unbeaten teams Nov. 21 at No. 3 Ohio State.

Penix was 30 of 50, with Ty Fryfogle catching seven passes for a career-high 142 yards and a touchdown — all in the first half. Whop Philyor caught 11 passes for 79 yards, and Stevie Scott III ran for 97 yards and two second-half scores.

When it appeared Michigan might rally, Jaylin Williams undercut Joe Milton’s pass and returned the interception 36 yards to set up Indiana’s final score.

Indiana took a 7-0 lead on its first possession when Miles Marshall reeled in a 13-yard score to make it 7-0. Four minutes later, Michigan tied it with Milton throwing a 37-yard TD pass to Cornelius Johnson.

Then it was all Hoosiers.

Penix threw a 24-yard TD pass to Fryfogle, Charles Campbell made a 52-yard field goal, and Penix found Peyton Hendershot for a 1-yard score and a 24-7 halftime lead.

Milton threw a 13-yard TD to Roman Wilson and a 21-yarder to Ronnie Bell before Scott’s 2-yard scoring run with 8:40 left sealed it.

At long last, Southern Cal wins Pac-12 season opener

Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and No. 20 Southern California rallied from a late 13-point deficit for a 28-27 victory over Arizona State in the Pac-12′s long-delayed season opener in Los Angeles.

Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left for the Trojans (1-0), and then recovered the ensuing onside kick. On fourth and 9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in for an electrifying score.

Slovis passed for 381 yards for the Trojans, while Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp ran for first-half score. London caught eight passes for 125 yards, none bigger than his winning TD reception.

Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Rachaad White had a 55-yard TD reception in his debut for the Sun Devils (0-1).

Liberty living up to newfound hype

Fresh of the program’s foray into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, Alex Barbir hit a career-long, 51-yard field goal with one second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 victory at Virginia Tech.

Barbir’s kick punctuated a wild ending for the Flames, who rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit in Blacksburg, Va., and moved to 7-0 for the first time.

Barbir, who transferred from Penn State in 2017 and had been a student at Liberty before coming out for the team this season, had a 59-yard attempt blocked with eight seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the game-winning score for the Hokies (4-3).

But officials ruled Virginia Tech had called a timeout before the attempt.

Liberty then elected to go for it on fourth-and-6 from the Virginia Tech 41. Malik Willis found CJ Yarbrough for an 8-yard gain with five seconds left, allowing Barbir to come out for the shorter attempt.

Alex Barbir (95) celebrates after kicking the last-second winning field goal for Liberty. MATT GENTRY/Associated Press

Texas stymies West Virginia late

No. 22 Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) stopped West Virginia (4-3, 3-3) on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the Longhorns to escape with a 17-13 win in Austin, Texas. Sam Ehlinger completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown pass and Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD strike. Bijan Robinson rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries for Texas. Jarret Doege was 35 of 50 for 317 yards for the Mountaineers … Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and No. 18 SMU (7-1, 4-1 American Athletic) broke away from undermanned Temple (1-4, 1-4) for a 47-23 win in Philadelphia. SMU led, 20-16, before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Owls, minus 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol, scored on the first play of the game, with Randle Jones going 75 yards on a screen pass from Trad Beatty.

Andersen out at Utah State after rough start

Utah State and coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint at Utah State. Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Andersen, 56, went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen’s return. This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games, most recently a 34-9 loss to Nevada on Thursday night. Odd exits have been a trend in Andersen’s head coaching career. He abruptly left Wisconsin after two winning seasons to take the Oregon State job and then stepped down at Oregon State midseason in 2017. In 11 seasons, Andersen is 59-63 as a major college head coach … Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared to break his right leg on a 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the No. 5 Bulldogs' late-afternoon game against No. 8 Florida. Replays clearly showed the severity of Rosemy-Jacksaint’s injury as team trainers rushed to the end zone and quickly got an air cast on his leg. He was carted into the tunnel amid a standing ovation. Florida safety Brad Stewart hit Rosemy-Jacksaint just before the crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown.

Gary Andersen's second stint at Utah State was a disappointment. Andres Leighton/Associated Press
















