It’s all about the defense in Boston College’s victory over Syracuse

But in its 16-13 win over Syracuse, BC had to win a rock fight. The Eagles offense couldn’t find the end zone, which meant the defense had to keep the Orange out of it.

Lost in the glow of Boston College’s revamped offense is the fact that the Eagles defense has been in games this season where the outcome rested on its shoulders.

“I think when it’s going down to the wire and it’s a low scoring game, that a lot of intensity and the defense is focused on keeping it that way,” said linebacker Max Richardson.

The Eagles were shorthanded in the second half when linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and safety Mike Palmer went down with injuries.

But when they needed keys stops in the fourth quarter, they got them.

As the Eagles clung to a 13-6 lead, Jason Maitre picked off a deep ball from Syracuse quarterback JaCobian Morgan. BC’s offense went three-and-out after the turnover, but it only took one play for the defense to get the ball back again.

Luc Bequette forced a fumble out of running back Sean Tucker. The takeaway set up the Eagles offense at Syracuse’s 18-yard line and kicker Aaron Boumerhi hit a 22-yard field goal that ended up being the difference.

“That was huge,” said Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec. “Really they sealed the game. They won the game for us. Offensively, we didn’t have a whole lot.”

All is quiet

With no crowd filling its 49,262 seats, the atmosphere at the Carrier Dome was strangely surreal.

“It was like playing in our indoor [facility] at practice,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “It had this somber quiet feel to it. But that didn’t affect the game. I told you guys I wasn’t going to make excuses. That didn’t affect the game, but it was definitely a different atmosphere.”

One player who wasn’t bothered by it one bit was David Bailey, who posted his fourth career 100-yard rushing game. After piling up 172 yards at Syracuse last year, Bailey ran for 125 yesterday.

“I like the dome,” Bailey said. "I like playing in the dome a lot because you got the perfect weather for football. You don’t have to worry about no rain, no snow. You’ve got to adjust to no people in the dome, but other than that, we love ball so we’re going to keep playing — without fans or with fans.

On to the Irish

Jurkovec turned the page quickly knowing firsthand how good BC’s next opponent will be.

The Eagles host No. 4 Notre Dame next week. Jurkovec spent two seasons with the Fighting Irish before transferring to BC in January.

“I’ve got some friends back there, some guys I keep in touch with for sure,” Jurkovec said. “It’s going to be weird playing against them, but we’re looking forward to it. I’m excited. We got to have a great week of preparation because they’re a good team. They’re a really good team.”

Test results

The Eagles' COVID-19 test results once again came back all negative. BC has conducted nearly 6,500 tests since returning for voluntary workouts in June with just one positive. The Eagles remained COVID-free after going on the road to face Virginia Tech, returning to Chestnut Hill to play Georgia Tech, and traveling to South Carolina for a matchup against Clemson. The Tech game was the first time BC played with fans in attendance. The Hokies hosted 1,000 family members at Lane Stadium. The crowd of 19,000 at Clemson, however, was an environment unlike any other the Eagles had seen this season. There were no fans Saturday at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse ... Redshirt freshman running back Pat Garwo missed his second straight game since going down with a knee injury against Georgia Tech. Also on the Eagles unavailable list were receiver Justin Bellido, defensive back Tyler Days, linebacker Vinny DePalma, defensive back Connor Grieco, defensive lineman Izaiah Henderson, defensive back Jio Holmes, defensive back Steve Lubischer, tight end Joey Luchetti, tight end Hans Lillis, defensive end Bryce Morais, long snapper Tito Pasqualoni, linebacker Joe Sparacio, receiver Kobay White and receiver Ethon Williams ... The Eagles have won three straight games at Carrier Dome for the first time in school history ... Zay Flowers caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season, giving him the most receiving touchdowns by an Eagle in a year since Alex Amidon caught seven in 2012.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.