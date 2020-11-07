Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful, so Joe Flacco likely starts vs. Patriots

Flacco, a familiar foe, is 1-4 against the Patriots during the regular season and 2-2 in the playoffs. For all nine games, Flacco was a member of the Ravens. Monday will mark his first game against the Patriots in a different uniform.

“Unless something strange happens, Joe will be the starter for this game on Monday,” coach Adam Gase said Saturday.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Patriots because of an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder, which means 35-year-old veteran Joe Flacco will likely get the start.

After 11 seasons with the Ravens, Flacco was traded to the Broncos in March 2019 following the emergence of Lamar Jackson. Flacco went 2-6 as a starter for the Broncos before suffering a season-ending neck injury. The Broncos waived Flacco in March with a failed physical designation.

The Jets signed Flacco in May to a one-year deal as a backup to Darnold. After Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in Week 4, Flacco started two games, going 0-2. His last outing, a 24-0 shutout against the Dolphins, was particularly ugly, as he completed just 47.7 percent of his passes for 186 yards.

“What I know about Flacco is he’s a proven, veteran quarterback,” said Patriots defensive tackle Nick Thurman. “He’s a Super Bowl champion. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and for what he’s done. He’s 10-plus years in the league. The game plan is the game plan. We just have to execute and put a full game out there on defense to secure a win.”

Darnold did not practice Saturday after experiencing difficulties throwing on Friday. After struggling with both the velocity and arc of his passes, Darnold informed the team he was feeling off.

“I’m glad that he did that,” Gase said. “I know it’s devastating to him because he’s always been able to throw the ball the way he has needed to. I think [Friday] was the first time that he felt it did not feel the way that he wanted it to heading into this game.”

Injury woes

Second-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry will miss his second straight game because of a concussion. Harry was ruled out against the Jets, and hasn’t practiced since getting rocked in Week 7 by 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore.

The Patriots will also be without rookie running back J.J. Taylor, who missed practice all week because of an illness. Taylor had been a healthy scratch for two of the team’s last three games.

In addition to Harry and Taylor, kicker Nick Folk did not participate in Saturday’s practice because of a back injury. Folk, who was a full participant Thursday and Friday, is listed as questionable for Monday’s game. If he can’t go, the team will likely temporarily elevate rookie Justin Rohrwasser off the practice squad. Rohrwasser, a fifth-round pick, has yet to make his NFL debut.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle), who did not participate in team drills on Friday, returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Wynn is among 17 Patriots considered questionable, joining Folk, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion), safety Cody Davis (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), running back Damien Harris (ankle), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), tight end Dalton Keene (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (elbow), guard Joe Thuney (ankle), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee, hand).

