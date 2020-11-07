Revolution out to secure bye in Sunday’s regular-season finale

Understanding the importance of the match, which will be nationally televised on ABC at 3:30 p.m., Revolution coach Bruce Arena said they are treating it as a practice playoff game.

With a win or draw Sunday, the Revolution (8-6-8, 32 points) will secure the No. 6 seed and play the No. 3 seed in Round 1. However, a loss coupled with wins by the New York Red Bulls (8-9-5, 29 points) or Nashville SC (7-7-8, 29 points) could drop the Revolution to a play-in game, depending on goal differential results.

The Revolution enter Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Union in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, which puts them in position for a first-round bye in the MLS Cup playoffs.

“Well, the playoffs don’t start now, they’re not that dumb that if I told them that they’d actually believe it,” Arena said. “But it’s an important game. I consider it a practice playoff game. But having said that, for most teams in the league this is kind of that as well because obviously most teams are fighting for playoff position, so these are meaningful games for everybody.”

Meanwhile, the MLS-leading Union (13-4-5, 44 points) can capture their first Supporters' Shield Trophy on Sunday. Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over second-place Toronto FC and needs to match or better Toronto’s result to claim the trophy.

The Union are 8-0-0 at home and 3-0-1 against the Revolution this season, but all three wins were decided by one goal.

“I think they’ve shown that they’re the best team in the league," said Revolution midfielder Carles Gil. "I think they’re a team that plays very well. They have a clear system, very mobile players that make the difference. We know it’ll be a tough game. They’re competing for the Supporters' Shield, but I think this match will help us get ready for the playoffs. I think we have what it takes to get the 3 points.”

The Revolution put forth their best offensive performance of the season last Sunday, notching four goals in a 4-3 win over D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. The team’s three Designated Players — Gil, Adam Buksa, and Gustavo Bou — also shared the field for 25 minutes, marking the first time the trio has played together since the MLS is Back Tournament on Aug. 4.

All 26 MLS teams will be in action Sunday for Decision Day, with the Eastern Conference teams playing simultaneously at 3:30 p.m. and the Western Conference teams doing the same at 6:30 p.m.

The Revolution know a win on Sunday will give them much-needed momentum for the postseason, which begins Nov. 20.

“For sure, you want to build momentum heading into the playoffs," said defender Henry Kessler. "I think that’s really important. You look at the teams that have done well recently, I think they’ve gone into the playoffs on a good run. So, we want to finish the regular season strong and hopefully that momentum will carry on into the playoffs and we can make a deep run. So, it’s a really important game.”