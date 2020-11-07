Top stories at the midpoint of the 2020 NFL season

▪ This year has been all about offense. It is on pace to be the highest-scoring season ever at 50.4 points per game. That would crush the record of 46.8 in 2013, and would be an increase of nearly 5 points per game from last year (45.6).

Let’s take a look at the biggest non-Patriots, non-COVID-19 story lines of the first half of the season:

A 2020 NFL season that some believed would never get off the ground has reached Week 9, the midpoint of the regular season. It has been the strangest and most disruptive season in history because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL has been able to forge ahead. The games have been fun and exciting, despite the lack of an offseason program or a preseason.

The league-wide passer rating of 94.2 would also be the best of all time. Same with the league-wide completion percentage (65.6). And teams are scoring touchdowns at rates not seen since the 1950s (about 2.9 per team per game).

▪ Of course, it’s likely not a coincidence that penalties are also significantly down, with officials adopting more of a “clear and obvious” threshold for throwing a flag. Using data from NFLPenalties.com, the league is on pace for a 17.2 percent decrease in penalties this year, and the lowest penalty totals since 2008.

The area with the biggest reduction is offensive holding, called 1.78 times per game this year compared with 2.74 in 2019 and 2.75 in 2018. If the pace holds up, the NFL would have its fewest holding penalties since at least 2008.

▪ The explosion of offense and reduction in penalties has led to some wild comebacks. This season marks the just the second time since 1970 that all eight weeks have seen at least one team overcome a 13-point deficit to win. Last week, it was the Broncos overcoming a 24-3 deficit midway through the third quarter to defeat the Chargers, 31-30.

▪ It’s a season of haves and have-Nots. The NFL saw 14 teams start with a record of 5-2 or better, by far the most of the last decade (10). But 10 teams started 2-5 or worse, tied for second-most in the last decade (2015 had 11). In other words, nearly half of the league still has a legitimate shot for a No. 1 seed, yet nearly one-third of the league is already playing for draft position.

▪ One of the big assumptions heading into this unique season was that the teams with the best continuity would have the most success, because of the lack of offseason programs and preseason games. That has held true to a point.

The top five seeds in the AFC all brought back basically the same players and coaches (Steelers, Chiefs, Bills, Titans, Ravens). Most of the top NFC teams had good continuity, too (Seahawks, Packers, Saints, Cardinals, Rams). And several teams with new coaches or new quarterbacks are struggling: Patriots, Bengals, Giants, Washington, and more.

But continuity hasn’t been the be-all, either. The Falcons and Texans had continuity, but they’re a combined 3-12 and their head coaches got fired. The Jets had continuity, and they’re 0-8. The Vikings brought back everyone, and they’re 2-5. On the flip side, the Browns are 5-3 and in playoff position despite having a new coach and offensive system. The Panthers are a surprising 3-5 despite changes at coach, quarterback, and offensive coordinator. And the 6-2 Buccaneers aren’t doing too badly with Tom Brady running the show.

Also, the three leaders in receiving yards are all on new teams this year — Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (704), Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (695), and Carolina’s Robby Anderson (688).

▪ My imaginary vote for first-half MVP goes to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He leads the NFL with a 120.8 passer rating and 26 touchdowns, ranks third at 307 passing yards per game, and has the Seahawks at 6-1 and No. 1 in the NFC playoff race.

But he has a large pack nipping at his heels. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Brady, and Ryan Tannehill are winning and putting up huge numbers. Two receivers deserve to be in the conversation — Seattle’s DK Metcalf is second in yards per catch (18.9) and touchdowns (seven); Green Bay’s Davante Adams leads the NFL with eight touchdown catches and 112.5 yards per game.

Three running backs have been unstoppable — the Saints' Alvin Kamara leads the NFL with 987 total yards, the Titans' Derrick Henry is second with 856 total yards and eight touchdowns, and the Vikings' Dalvin Cook is second in total yards per game (129.8) and first in touchdowns (11).

Defensive Player of the Year is a two-man race between the Rams' Aaron Donald (league-high nine sacks, three forced fumbles) and the Browns' Myles Garrett (nine sacks, four forced fumbles).

The first half Coach of the Year is the Steelers' Mike Tomlin, whose team is 7-0 for just the second time in franchise history (1978).

▪ Rookies are excelling despite not having much of a preseason. The rookie class has accounted for 11,425 scrimmage yards and 77 touchdowns, the most since 1970.

And two rookie quarterbacks have been slinging it. The Chargers' Justin Herbert, the third QB chosen in the draft, is averaging 303 yards per game and has a 104.5 passer rating, which would set rookie records. Herbert is on pace for 4,550 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 15 games.

The Bengals' Joe Burrow, drafted No. 1 overall, is averaging 284 passing yards per game, which would be second-most all time. He is on pace for 4,544 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

▪ The Eagles lead the NFC East with a 3-4-1 record, and the four teams in the division have combined to go 8-22-1, with six of the wins coming against fellow NFC East teams. Since the playoffs expanded to 12 teams in 1990, only two sub-.500 teams have made the postseason — the 2014 Panthers (7-8-1) and 2010 Seahawks (7-9). Both ended up winning their wild-card games.

ON SCHEDULE

League handling pandemic well

A COVID-19 sign outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas informed citizens. Ethan Miller/Getty

But the biggest story of the year, of course, is the NFL’s handling of COVID-19. The NFL has had to postpone two games and change the date or time of a dozen more. Players are also getting pulled from play at increasing rates, especially since the NFL started in recent weeks requiring “close contacts” to also quarantine for five days. But the NFL has completed 120 of 256 games on the schedule, and remains on track to end the regular season on Jan. 3 and play the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

The NFL reports that 162 players and coaches tested positive between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, with this past week’s data not yet available. The cases have become more prevalent recently, however — the NFL had 58 in the first eight weeks, and 104 over the last five weeks. This past week, 11 of the 32 teams were significantly affected by COVID-19 — either canceling practice, or closing the facility for meetings, or putting a quarterback in quarantine, or putting several players on the COVID-IR list. The 49ers got decimated by COVID-19 before Thursday night’s game, and the Broncos have been affected at the highest levels, with CEO Joe Ellis and GM John Elway recently contracting the virus.

But the 162 new cases are out of approximately 10,000 people, per the NFL. And most have been isolated cases. The Titans had an outbreak last month, but the NFL has modified its protocols and has done a good job of mitigating the spread of the virus and preventing further outbreaks.

Several teams, coaches, and players have received five- and six-figure fines over failure to wear masks and other violations of the protocol. This past week, the Raiders became the first team to lose a draft pick when they were docked a sixth-rounder for being a repeat offender.

And thankfully, only one person has been hospitalized because of COVID-19, per the NFL, which did not identify the person out of privacy. The NFL has actually had more players hospitalized this year because of medical error (Tyrod Taylor, Trent Brown) than from COVID-19.

ETC.

Patriots are not quite out of it

The Patriots still have a shot at the playoffs despite last week's loss to the Bills. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

A few Patriots-related notes:

▪ The Patriots are 2-5 for the first time since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first season. The Patriots sit 13th in the AFC playoff race, and the chances of reaching the postseason are obviously slim.

But they are not completely dead. In 2018, the Colts started 2-5 but finished 10-6 and even won a playoff game. And the 2015 Chiefs started 2-5 but finished 11-5 and also won a playoff game.

Overcoming 2-5 to make the playoffs is rare, of course — only seven teams out of 176 have done it since 1990. But having a seventh playoff team this year does give the Patriots a little more hope. The 2005 Vikings, 2007 Vikings, 2009 Chargers, and 2013 Steelers finished seventh in their conference after starting 2-5.

▪ The questions about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco have come to the forefront with Garoppolo having yet another wasted season because of injury. In 2016, he injured his shoulder in his big showcase during Tom Brady’s suspension, in 2018 he tore his ACL in Week 3, and this year he is dealing with a recurring ankle injury that could keep him out several more weeks.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has been frank in the past that Garoppolo was not his first choice at QB, and that he preferred Kirk Cousins, whom he coached in Washington. And next year Garoppolo is owed $25.5 million, but with only $1.4 million in dead cap money, making it easy to trade or release him.

But the 49ers may not have a better option than Garoppolo next year. Cousins just signed an extension in Minnesota through 2022, the 2021 QB free agent class isn’t expected to be much, the 49ers will likely be drafting in the teens or 20s, and the answer certainly isn’t backup Nick Mullens, who was dreadful in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers. Garoppolo’s contract also looks big but is actually reasonable now, ranking 12th among QBs in average annual value.

If Garoppolo does shake free, the Patriots should pounce. The durability is concerning, but he’s 26-9 as a starter with a Super Bowl appearance. Garoppolo knows the Patriots' system, Belichick loves him, and he could be a great short-term option while the Patriots figure out their long-term plans.

▪ As for the more famous ex-Patriots QB, Brady has not only taken over the Buccaneers’ personnel department (getting Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown on board), he’s apparently in charge of Bruce Arians’s playbook, too. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said Thursday that the Bucs' offense now is far different from the one that faced the Saints in Week 1, echoing recent comments from Peyton Manning.

“It’s remarkable to see now how many more plays that resemble or directly copy the New England Patriots that are in this offense at this time,” Collinsworth said. “I mean, this thing now is really starting to take shape around what Tom Brady likes to do, what his feel is for this offense.”

▪ Belichick is probably regretting giving his buddy Bret Bielema a job on the Patriots' staff in 2018-19. Per The Athletic, Belichick has now been subpoenaed in a nasty lawsuit between Bielema and the University of Arkansas' athletics fund-raising group over a $7 million buyout.

The university argues that Bielema’s low-paying job with the Patriots did not constitute a good-faith effort to find employment after being fired in 2018. Bielema and Belichick share an agent, Neil Cornrich.

▪ In light of Belichick admitting this past week that the Patriots used this year to “adjust our cap,” one league source said Belichick told a confidant that he views the Patriots as a two-year rebuilding project. The source told me this in March while the Patriots were hemorrhaging free agents.

Deadline day was a dud

Tuesday’s trade deadline was a dud, with only three deals being made, all of them minor. But there was still a decent amount of activity leading up to the deadline — 13 trades in the last three weeks, compared with 14 last year. A few big names got traded, such as pass rushers Yannick Ngakoue, Carlos Dunlap, and Everson Griffen.

Of the 15 players traded, only three were on offense — center B.J. Finney, running back DeAndre Washington, and receiver Isaiah Ford. Linebacker Kiko Alonso got traded for the fourth time in his eight-year career (from the Bills to the Eagles to the Dolphins to the Saints to the 49ers).

Extra points

The strangest story of this season goes to Vic Beasley, who was released this past week by the Titans. Beasley collected 37½ sacks in five years with the Falcons, signed a one-year, $9.5 million guaranteed deal with the Titans, but held out of the first 10 days of training camp, failed a physical, and compiled almost no stats in five games before being released … The company Team Marketing Report projects that the NFL will lose approximately $2.88 billion in game-day revenue this year. While that sounds bad, the NFL before the season was expecting up to a $4 billion dip on $16 billion in revenues. So the owners have found ways to recoup some of their earnings … Bummer for the Ravens and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury just two days and 21 snaps after signing a six-year, $111 million contract that included a $22.5 million signing bonus … And tough luck for Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who played one snap last week — a 3-yard rush in the first quarter — and came away with injuries to his labrum and rotator cuff … Want your players to feel good? Play the Jets. Five players have won a Player of the Week award after playing the Jets — Colts CB Xavier Rhodes (Week 3), Broncos K Brandon McManus (Week 4), Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (Week 5), Bills DE Jerry Hughes (Week 7), and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (Week 8) … The Colts’ Philip Rivers is 231 passing yards from surpassing Dan Marino (61,361) for fifth all time. And Chiefs coach Andy Reid is one win away from breaking a tie with Curly Lambeau (229) for fifth-most in NFL history … The Dolphins beat the Rams, 28-17, in Tua Tagovailoa’s debut last week, but Tua only threw for 92 yards as the offense struggled, and he needed to be cheered up on the bench. “Dude, we played 17 plays in the first half coming off a bye,” said center Ted Karras, via NFL Films. “You have to savor a ‘dub.’ It’s too hard to win.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.