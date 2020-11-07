What can the Patriots expect from newly acquired receiver Isaiah Ford?

In a rare intra-division trade on Tuesday, the Patriots sent the Dolphins a 2022 conditional seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Ford, a 24-year-old, 6-foot-2-inch wideout. Following the move, Gase and others who have worked with Ford shared nothing but glowing reviews.

“He’s a very competitive kid, a really good route runner,” said former Dolphins coach Adam Gase. “He has the flexibility to play both inside and outside. Extremely smart. I think that’s a good player for them to get. He competes.”

“I always loved being around him,” said Gase, whose Jets host the Patriots Monday night. “The couple years we were together, things were going good for him.”

Current Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was hired following Gase’s firing after the 2018 season, praised Ford, too.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Isaiah Ford,” Flores said Wednesday. “He’s someone who worked extremely hard and made a lot of plays for us. He’s team-oriented and put the team first with a great attitude. I really enjoyed working with him.”

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who spent the 2018 season with Miami, also chimed in on Twitter to call Ford a “great guy and former locker mate.”

Drafted in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2017, Ford spent all of his early professional career with the Dolphins. He missed his rookie season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery during training camp. In 2018, he split time between the practice squad and active roster, appearing in only one game, in which he was targeted once but had no catches.

In 2019, Ford still bounced between Miami’s practice squad and active roster, but he began to earn more consistent playing time. In eight games, he caught 23 passes on 35 targets for 244 yards. He also logged an 11-yard rushing attempt.

This year, with Albert Wilson opting out of the season because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ford stepped up as Miami’s primary slot receiver. He appeared in all seven games, logging 18 catches on 29 targets for 184 yards. Thirteen of his receptions (72 percent) converted a first down.

Ford ranked fourth on the Dolphins in catches, behind running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver DeVante Parker, and tight end Mike Gesicki.

“He’s smart,” Flores said earlier this season. “He knows multiple positions. He’s where he’s supposed to be really a majority of the time. He’s dependable, he’s accountable, and he’s gotten open and made some plays in some critical situations.”

The best game of Ford’s NFL career came against the Jets in December 2019, when he caught 6 of 9 targets for 92 yards from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“He’s worked so hard,” Fitzpatrick said after the Dolphins’ 22-21 loss that day. "He’s a guy we have so much faith in as quarterbacks because whenever anybody has a question, sometimes when coaches have questions, we’ll go back to Isaiah and say, ‘What is this signal? What is this route?’ and he knows everything.

“I was happy to see him get out there and get an opportunity to catch some balls and really take advantage of it and make the most out of it. There are times when I ask Isaiah questions about the offense, that’s how smart the kid is.”

The second-best game of Ford’s career came against the Bills in Week 2 this season, when he caught 7 of 9 targets for 76 yards, also from Fitzpatrick.

Ford has been active for two games against the Patriots, this year’s season opener and last year’s regular-season finale. He didn’t make much noise in September, catching just two passes for 13 yards, but made a bigger impact last December, notching seven receptions for 54 yards.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Ford to contribute with the Patriots. With Julian Edelman on injured reserve and N’Keal Harry still sidelined with a concussion, the Patriots could use some depth at receiver. In addition to Ford, the team has Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski available on the depth chart. Isaiah Zuber is also a candidate off the practice squad.

Ford seems to make the most sense in the slot, but as his coaches have noted, he is capable of lining up in different positions. Over his short NFL career, Ford has averaged 10.4 yards per reception, with a 63.1 catch percentage.

As a result of the league’s new coronavirus protocols, Ford has yet to practice with the Patriots and will not be available Monday night. But he’s expressed an eagerness to get started.

“To the New England Patriots organization, thank you for this opportunity and fresh start,” Ford tweeted Wednesday. “I’m excited to get to work!”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.