Why has Tom Brady made Antonio Brown his pet project?

This marks the second time that Brown has lived in Brady’s home. He also lived with Brady briefly in Brookline last year during Brown’s 11-day tenure with the Patriots.

Brady has a Svengali-like influence over Brown, who is set to make his Buccaneers debut Sunday night against the Saints. Brown is living at Brady’s house in Tampa. They ride to work together in the morning. They live the TB12 lifestyle together. Brady has introduced Brown to his friend Tony Robbins, the self-help guru.

“Tom is my boy, one of the greatest leaders to be around,” Brown said this past week while wearing a TB12 hat. “He’s encouraging, always inspiring, brings out the best of the people around him. He wants the best for everyone around him.”

Brady has made an unusually deep emotional investment into someone who, by all accounts, wasn’t that close of a friend before 2019. Brown, 32, was a Steeler from 2010-18, and Brady was a Patriot. They never played in the Pro Bowl together, as Brady skipped the game in 2013 and 2015, the only two years they overlapped. The only real connection they seemed to have was being former sixth-round picks who turned into superstars.

Yet Brady has attached himself to someone who has a long history of disruptive and morally questionable behavior. Brown just finished serving an eight-game suspension for a January arrest in which he was accused of attacking the driver of a moving van. The NFL also continues to look into sexual assault allegations made against Brown last year. The Buccaneers are Brown’s fourth team in a little over a year.

But receivers such as Brown, who had six straight years of at least 100 catches and at least 1,284 yards, don’t become available often. And Brady, 43, is all about winning Super Bowl No. 7.

“He needs [Brown],” NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said. “You don’t bring Tom Brady to town unless you’re thinking Super Bowl. And there’s no question, as you look at this offense, the one missing element is that slot receiver who could just get open quickly one-on-one, so you couldn’t really blitz Tom Brady.

“Antonio Brown in that slot — if he is what he used to be, or anything remotely close to it, he could well be that missing piece that puts them over the top in this offense. I honestly can’t wait to watch it.”

Brady has been infatuated with Brown ever since Brown mouthed his way out of Oakland last September. Brady told Robert Kraft he was “1,000 percent in” on Brown, invited Brown to live with his family in Brookline, and was beside himself when Kraft released Brown after 11 days.

“Maybe one day I will be an owner and I can make all the decisions that I want,” Brady said.

Antonio Brown worked out at Buccaneers practice on Thursday. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

This year, Brady visited with Brown during Super Bowl week in Miami, pestered the Bucs since March to sign Brown (they relented two weeks ago), and once again invited Brown to live in his home.

Brady said he just wants to help Brown be the best version of himself.

“I try to do my best every day to make myself available to [teammates] however I can help them mentally, however I can help them emotionally,” Brady said this past week. “I’ve had a lot of people inspire me to do better, to want to work harder, who have helped put me in the right position to be successful.”

And living together should allow them significantly more time to watch film and work on their craft together.

“The more you know each other, the more you know what each other’s thinking, the faster you can accelerate the trust and confidence in one another when you get on the field,” Brady said last September after the Patriots signed Brown. “But when you haven’t played with guys, you’ve got to try to do it as quickly as possible, and the clock is ticking on us right now.”

Neither Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak nor ex-Patriot Rob Ninkovich could remember another time that Brady invited a teammate to live with him. But Ninkovich noted that Brady has invited receivers Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Rob Gronkowski to his vacation home for private workouts.

“Tom has had a groundskeeper make a 50-yard football field in Montana for Julian and Danny Amendola and Gronk,” Ninkovich said. “Tom is a great person, Tom cares about people, and I think he wants to make sure AB is doing the right things.”

But Edelman, Amendola, and Gronkowski were well established in Brady’s inner circle when they got the Montana invites. And they didn’t live with Brady full time.

Inviting Brown into his home is probably less about being bros, and more about keeping close tabs on a person who has repeatedly shown poor judgment.

“I think it’s to baby-sit him and get him up to speed and just keep him out of trouble. Tom’s not getting in trouble,” Zolak said. “Brady’s got two years left. ‘If I’m going down there to be a Buccaneer, I’m doing it my way. I’m going to war with anybody to win.’ ”

Even though the Buccaneers are 6-2, and Brady has great receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Gronkowski, the offense is a work in progress, and Brady wants all of the help he can get. Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who led the NFL in catches and yards between 2013-18, could be lethal with Brady delivering the ball. In their one game together last year, with barely a week of practice, they connected four times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s the best receiver in the league, and that’s why Brady wants him,” Zolak said. “I can’t wait to watch it Sunday.”

Brown will make his big debut on national television Sunday night in the NFL’s game of the week, but the Bucs' signing of Brown was really about January and February.

“Tom Brady and the Bucs are thinking playoffs,” NBC analyst Tony Dungy said. “They’re going to have about eight weeks to get the timing down. There will be some misfires, but they want that timing to be there in the playoffs.”

Brady is certainly investing a lot of time, energy, and some of his reputation in Brown. But the risk to Brady is worth it if Brown can get him a seventh Super Bowl ring.

"Tom is the ultimate competitor. He's always trying to do whatever he can to win a championship," Ninkovich said. "If that's letting AB stay in a room in his 20-bedroom house, then that's what he's going to do."





Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.