With an Olympics on the horizon, the competitive figure skating calendar is shrinking at the worst possible time

That was before the coronavirus upended everything. Izzo’s training rink shut down, reopened, then shut down again. She is taking her first-year classes remotely from her family’s home across the river in Brighton. Last week, Izzo drove to Connecticut to practice and attended a Zoom class from her car in the parking lot. “It’s adaptability,” she said, “and how you can roll with the punches.”

Gabbie Izzo had her year mapped out. Have shoulder surgery in February. Get back on the ice two months later. Move into her Harvard dorm in August. Make her Grand Prix figure skating debut in the fall. Qualify for January’s national championships in San Jose and a shot at making the world team and helping the US earn a third women’s spot for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

What US world medalist Vincent Zhou calls “the crazy times we’re in right now” began in March when the Montreal world championships were canceled less than a week beforehand. “One day we were going full blast and the next day — nothing,” said former national champion Bradie Tennell.

As rinks across the country were closed, skaters did what they could to simulate training with Zoom sessions and off-ice jumping drills. “We did the best we could with the circumstances,” said coach Mark Mitchell of the Mitchell Johansson program in Revere. “But there’s still nothing like actually being on the ice.”

Not long after skaters were back in rinks the competitive calendar began shrinking because of COVID-19-related limits on international travel. Two of the six Grand Prix events — Skate Canada and the Internationaux de France — were canceled, and Skate America and the upcoming other three in Russia, Japan, and China were limited to domestic competitors and foreigners training there or from nearby countries.

Vincent Zhou was disappointed that many of the international figure skating competitions were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. Jamie Squire/Getty

The Grand Prix final scheduled for December in Beijing has been postponed. The Four Continents event in Sydney in February has been canceled, as has the entire junior Grand Prix circuit. So for US competitors, the recent Skate America competition in Las Vegas was the only major event they’ll have before the national championships. It was held in an empty arena in front of cardboard spectators with piped-in cheering, but it went according to form.

Nathan Chen, the four-time US men’s titlist and reigning world champion, collected his fourth straight crown and dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue their third. Mariah Bell, last season’s national runner-up, won her first Grand Prix event, while Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Brandon Frazier took the pairs.

With the US Championship Series now scrubbed, too, nobody else will get an actual competition before nationals. The series, which was to comprise eight events in places such as Norwood(at the new Skating Club of Boston), Alpharetta, Ga., Fort Wayne, Ind., and Spokane, Wash. and serve as a qualifier for San Jose, now will be held virtually. It’s expected that the format will be similar to the International Selection Pool Points Challenge in September, where monitored skaters performed in their own rinks and uploaded the videos for scoring by remote judges.

The levels of preparation will differ markedly, depending upon where skaters train. Those in states with less-restrictive limits on indoor gatherings have endured minimal disruption compared with those in Massachusetts, where rinks recently were closed until this weekend because numerous hockey players had tested positive for the virus.

“It’s definitely frustrating because I know that Texas barely shut down and Florida barely shut down and Colorado was open months before we were,” said Izzo, who is coached by Mitchell and partner Peter Johansson. “This is such a weird year in general. There are so many different factors that everyone has to deal with. Even if the playing field is unlevel, it’s unlevel in so many different ways for everybody.”

Izzo, the former US junior titlist who was supposed to make her Grand Prix debut at Skate America, withdrew because she felt insufficiently prepared. “Since this is something I’ve worked so hard for I want to be able to do it at my absolute best and when I feel like I’m really well trained,” she said. “Coming back from surgery and COVID it wouldn’t be the best opportunity.”

Six of last year’s top seven women’s finishers at nationals competed in Las Vegas — defending champion Alysa Liu is only 15 and still ineligible for senior events. So did five of the top seven men. “It’s so fun to have something to feel like a normal year again,” said Bell.

As of now the nationals and the March world championships in Stockholm still are on the schedule. This year’s global event is particularly important because it will determine berths for Beijing. But with the coronavirus surging both in the US and Europe, the skaters have braced themselves for continued upheaval and uncertainty. “In the big picture,” mused Bell, “figure skating is so small.”