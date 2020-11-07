Western allies congratulate new president-elect

Leaders of the United States' traditional Western allies are offering their congratulations to the incoming Joe Biden administration.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement Saturday that the U.S. is the United Kingdom’s “most important ally” and added that he looks “forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Johnson also singled out Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for “her historic achievement” as the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to win national U.S. office.