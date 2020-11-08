Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph celebrate Joe Biden’s victory on ‘SNL’

“I’m going to be a president for all Americans,” Carrey’s Biden said. “In liberal states like California, conservative states like Oklahoma, or in a cracked-out hot mess state like Florida.”

In a cold open that parodied Biden and Harris' victory speeches from Wilmington, Del., Carrey emphasized “I will be your president," as Biden did in his actual speech.

Jim Carrey returned to the “Saturday Night Live” stage as Joe Biden in an episode that aired hours after the 2020 race was called in his and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris’s favor.

Maya Rudolph returned as Kamala Harris: “Like Joe, I am humbled and honored to be the first female, the first Black, the first Indian American, and the first biracial vice president,” Rudolph’s Harris said. “Also, my husband will be the first second gentleman, and he’s Jewish. So between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot.”

Alec Baldwin made a brief appearance as Donald Trump, making baseless claims, as he did in real life, that he won the election, that it was being stolen from him, and chanting “stop the count."

Baldwin’s Trump also claimed there was a red wave, but the map that Chloe Fineman’s Kayleigh McEnany brought out to support that claim was actually labeled “COVID-19 cases." Wanting to “remind” everyone who he really was, Baldwin’s Trump then sat down at a piano and sang a slowed down version of “Macho Man.”

“This isn’t goodbye, America. I’m just going to say, ‘See you in court,’” he said.

Carrey closed the cold open by pulling out one of his “Ace Ventura” catchphrases, calling Trump a loser, or as Carrey out it, a “la-hoo-suh-herr.”













