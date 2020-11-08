‘Pretty incredible day’: Watch Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on ‘SNL’

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosted this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live," offering commentary on the 2020 election results a little more than 12 hours after the race was called by national news organizations.

Chappelle began his monologue by lighting a cigarette and calling it “a pretty incredible day.” He delved into a story about his great-grandfather who was born a slave in South Carolina, who dedicated his life to three things after being freed: education, freedom of Black people, and Jesus Christ.

“I thought about him all day today because I wish I could see him now, and I wish he could see me,” Chappelle said before making a joke about his popular Comedy Central series being featured on two streaming services and he wasn’t being paid for it.