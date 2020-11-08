‘Pretty incredible day’: Watch Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on ‘SNL’

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosted this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live," offering commentary on the 2020 election results a little more than 12 hours after the race was called by national news organizations.
Chappelle began his monologue by lighting a cigarette and calling it “a pretty incredible day.” He delved into a story about his great-grandfather who was born a slave in South Carolina, who dedicated his life to three things after being freed: education, freedom of Black people, and Jesus Christ.
“I thought about him all day today because I wish I could see him now, and I wish he could see me,” Chappelle said before making a joke about his popular Comedy Central series being featured on two streaming services and he wasn’t being paid for it.
Chappelle then asked the audience to imagine life “before."
“There was a school shooting every week,” he said. “Thank God for COVID.”
Chappelle delved into a series of jokes about Donald Trump’s use of racist terms like the “kung flu” to describe the virus: “I’m supposed to say that, not you.” He also launched jokes at the president’s voter base.
“I don’t know why poor white people don’t like to wear masks. If you can wear a mask at a Klan rally, you can wear it at a Walmart, too.”
Chapelle also hosted the episode in November 2016 following Trump’s election.
“You know, I didn’t know Donald Trump was going to win the election,” Chapelle said four years ago. “I did suspect it. It seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet, I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be.”
Chappelle signed off this year by reminding audiences that “it’s good to be a humble winner.”
