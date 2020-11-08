Jennifer Lawrence celebrates Biden’s win by running through the streets of Boston

Running through the streets of Boston, screaming and cheering, while blasting Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” in her pajamas and a face mask.

Where were you when you heard that Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday? Well, we know where Jennifer Lawrence was.

Celebrities! They’re just like us.

Lawrence has mostly shied away from social media, but began posting on Twitter in June to speak out against racial injustice and support the Biden-Harris ticket. So, naturally, when the confirmation of President-electBiden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was announced on Saturday, Lawrence hopped on Twitter to post a celebratory video.

The Oscar winner used her verified account (@JLawrence_RepUs) to encourage followers to vote in the 2020 election and support Represent Us, a non-partisan organization of celebrities, activists, and business leaders working toward a fair and people-centric political ecosystem. (She’s on the board.) Lawrence endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign and spoke candidly about her political views with V Magazine last month, stating: "I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

Last month, Lawrence also told podcast Absolutely Not that she’s supported both parties in years past (she voted for John McCain in her first election) but said, “For me, when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything.”

Lawrence will star in Adam McKay’s Netflix original movie, “Don’t Look Up," set to film in Boston this month. She’ll be joined by a megawatt cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande.