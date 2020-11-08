Kamala Harris’s local sorority sisters celebrate her rise to the White House

Some of the women — most of them college graduates still involved with the nation’s first Greek-lettered sorority for Black women — wore pink and green, the sorority’s colors. They raised their pinkies and strolled in a circle to the song “Set It Off” by Strafe, repeating the joyful dance that AKAs often perform when they gather.

On an uncharacteristically warm November afternoon — as if Mother Nature knew there was something to celebrate — about 30 women from the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority’s Boston chapter gathered in front of the State House to rejoice for one of their sisters: Kamala Harris, who is ascending to the nation’s second-highest political seat.

Harris pledged the sorority when she attended Howard University in the 1980s. Now that she has become vice president-elect after running a tumultuous campaign with former vice president Joe Biden, her sorority sisters in the Boston area said they wanted to show their pride.

“We are going to have the opportunity to have a seat at the table where our voices are not normally heard. So we’re just ecstatic and over the moon,” said Kathy Lucas, president of the Boston-based Psi Omega chapter.

She hoped that anyone passing by the masked group in front of the State House Sunday would share in their joy.

“We hope they celebrate with us. While we’re here, we’re not going to discourage anyone from joining, cheering, smiling, celebrating with us,” Lucas said. “And if not, we hope the unity that the Biden-Harris ticket has talked about is starting to sink in for them, so they would be more open to new leadership. That’s what we do, right?”

During her campaigns, both her own run for president and her shared ticket with Biden, Harris has shown she embraced the sorority’s values and missions, Lucas said. Recently the organization has focused on five main projects: supporting historically Black colleges and universities, like her own alma mater; advocating for women’s health; pushing members to build their economic legacies; supporting the arts; and having a global impact.

During her campaign, Harris pledged to better support historically Black colleges and universities.

“She comes from a chapter at Howard University, which is an HBCU. And with that, she understands the history of our organization,” Lucas said. “She is also able to take the learning that she has as a member of our [organization] in her undergrad years and still remain connected and active.”

The national organization celebrated Harris’s election too, splashing social media pages with photos of Harris in pearls or surrounded by pink-and-green campaign signs.

“We call her sister, and now the nation calls her Madam Vice President! Congratulations to America’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect Kamala Harris. You represent the new face of political power and continue to be a barrier-breaker,” Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. tweeted from its official account Saturday.

But the celebration soon gave way to more work: By Sunday, the organization was back to promoting research into why certain diseases have a disproportionate impact on African-American women.

“A lot of people may know AKAs in their life, but seeing it on the largest scale in the country, it will definitely shine some light on the work the organization is doing globally,” said Jae’da Turner, vice president and program chairwoman of the organization’s Psi Omega chapter.

On Saturday night, when Harris accepted her new role, she told a crowd gathered in Wilmington, Del. that she was honored to be the first woman elected vice president and knew she would not be the last. In that moment, Turner said she saw a direct reflection of her sorority’s principles.

“I think that she’s doing the work to lead the path for others,” Turner said. “She said it herself, that she’s the first, but she’s not the last. That’s part of the work that’s deeply rooted in Alpha Kappa Alpha: Opening a path that starts with you but also guiding others down it.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.