Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning shooting, two teenagers injured

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and two teenage boys were expected to survive after they were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning, police said.

Police received a report of the shooting at 27 Harwood St. at 12:48 a.m., Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a brief phone interview.

Two of the victims were transported to a hospital, and the other checked himself into a hospital, she said. Their conditions are not known.