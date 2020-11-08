Police search for suspect in sexual assault in Boston Public Garden

Police are searching for a male suspect wanted in a connection with a sexual assault that happened in the Boston Public Garden early on Sunday, officials said in a statement.
The victim told police the male, who she did not know, “forcefully brought her through” the Boston Common to the Public Garden where he assaulted her around 2 a.m. near 2 Charles St., police wrote in a statement.
The incident remains under investigation. Boston police encouraged victims of sexual assault who do not feel comfortable contacting officers to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371.
