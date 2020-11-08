fb-pixel

Police search for suspect in sexual assault in Boston Public Garden

Boston police released a photo of the suspect on Sunday

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated November 8, 2020, 1 hour ago

Police are searching for a male suspect wanted in a connection with a sexual assault that happened in the Boston Public Garden early on Sunday, officials said in a statement.

A photo of the suspect.
A photo of the suspect.Boston Police Department

The victim told police the male, who she did not know, “forcefully brought her through” the Boston Common to the Public Garden where he assaulted her around 2 a.m. near 2 Charles St., police wrote in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation. Boston police encouraged victims of sexual assault who do not feel comfortable contacting officers to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371.


Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.